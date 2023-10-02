BTS’ Jungkook all set to release exciting remix versions of 3D

BTS member Jungkook blessed us with his latest single 3D featuring American rapper Jack Harlow on September 29 and fans haven't been able to keep calm since. The idol stole everyone's heart with his powerful moves and fun music video. If the original wasn’t enough, the song is to receive a remix of its own.

Jungkook to release remix versions for 3D

Jungkook’s 3D has already been released in an instrumental and alternative version. On October 2 BIGHIT MUSIC announced that the BTS member will be releasing a remix version of his latest single 3D. They thanked everyone for their love and enthusiasm for Jungkook's solo single 3D (feat. Jack Harlow). They added that in celebrations of the release of 3D (feat. Jack Harlow), they will release 3D: The Remixes, featuring remix tracks with a fresh and distinct sound from the original. Lastly, they thanked fans for supporting Jungkook's solo endeavors.

Jungkook’s achievements with his solo singles

Jungkook’s 3D also entered the global charts. The single charted at number 1 on Oricon's Daily Digital Singles Chart with 10,519 downloads. It also debuted on Spotify's Global Top Songs Chart at number 3 with 6,328,084 streams on its first day. Jungkook is the only K-pop soloist currently to have two songs in a row on Spotify’s Global Top Songs list. The new digital single also shattered records on YouTube and iTunes. Within 12 hours of 3D’s release, the song was topping iTunes charts. 3D was released on September 29 and was quick to dominate the music scene.

Jungkook’s solo singles Seven and 3D are setting new records for themselves and establishing Jungkook as a strong artist. On September 30, the track Seven, featuring American rapper Latto, surpassed 800 million streams on Spotify making Jungkook the first male artist to achieve this feat in the shortest time. The song featuring Latto also became the fastest collaboration to receive so many listeners. The song also received the Song of the Summer Award at MTV VMAs 2023. Even after more than two months of its release, Seven firmly stays put on the Billboard charts.

