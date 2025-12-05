BTS’ Jungkook and aespa’s Winter dating? Agencies allegedly share stance over ‘matching tattoos’ and more clues

BTS maknae Jungkook and aespa member Winter (real name Kim Min Jeong) have long been at the receiving end of countless dating rumors. With previous attempts including alleged date night sightings and matching outfits taking the forefront of the debates, a new ‘clue’ seems to have fortified the speculations. The two singers reportedly possess matching dog tattoos in the same locations as spotted by fans. Now the agencies of the artists have reportedly responded, deciding to neither confirm nor deny the dating rumors.

Jungkook and Winter’s agencies remain tight-lipped about rumored relationship

Previously, an alleged report from My Daily shared that HYBE, the management label of BTS and thereby Jungkook, was ‘checking’ regarding the newly surfaced ‘proof’ of dating between the two. However, a later report from Maeil Kyungjae has cited that the agencies, BIGHIT MUSIC (a sub-label of HYBE) and SM Entertainment have decided to keep mum instead. Many have taken their ‘no comment’ response as an admission instead, creating chaos on the internet for the fans of the two.

These rumors between the two seem to be stemming from alleged new ink that Jungkook was spotted with during the first week drop of Are You Sure?! Season 2, his travel show with fellow member Jimin. Fans have stepped in to defend that it seemed to be a band-aid. More alleged ‘proof’ has surfaced on the internet, including a matching nail polish location in the past, similar clothing, in-ears, and Instagram usernames, but it all seems circumstantial at this point.

It is to be noted that Jungkook and Winter’s agencies have denied false dating rumors in the past. With the BTS member being linked to actress Lee Yu Bi in 2021, a swift denial from HYBE settled the waters. Earlier this year, aespa’s agency shut down claims of her being romantically involved with ENHYPEN’s Jungwon and shared that they’d be taking legal action against the rumormonger instead.

Earlier this year, HYBE revealed that BTS member Jimin had been previously meeting TV personality and actress Song Da Eun with ‘good feelings’ before, but the two have not spoken in many years, as new videos from their time together resurfaced on the internet. They have not confirmed any relationships involving other BTS members.

Disclaimer: The content in this article is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. It is based on publicly available sources, media reports, and statements. The views, events, and details mentioned are not verified by the subjects themselves and may be subject to change. This article does not intend to infringe on anyone’s privacy or misrepresent facts. Readers are advised to treat the information as editorial content, not as an official confirmation, and should independently verify any facts before relying on them. This content should be treated as editorial commentary, not as a verified fact. Readers are advised to independently verify any information before relying on it.



