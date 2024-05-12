BTS’ Jungkook and ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo revealed as most searched male K-pop idols on YouTube in 2024 so far; Know top 50

The top 50 most searched male idols on YouTube in Korea so far are headed by Jungkook of BTS at the lead spot while ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo and BTOB’s Lee Chang Sub follow closely. Check the top 50 here.

By Tanya Saxena
Updated on May 12, 2024  |  06:27 PM IST |  14.5K
BTS' Jungkook: BIGHIT MUSIC, Cha Eun Woo: Fantagio
The K-pop scene is an ever-changing and growing space that fans love to swarm from time to time. On May 12, 2024, the top 50 most searched male K-pop idols on YouTube in 2024 so far were revealed and BTS’ Jungkook took the top spot. At the same time, his 97 liner bestie, ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo, came in on the second position. 

BTS’ Jungkook, ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo, BTOB’s Lee Chang Sub, BTS’ V, and EXO’s Baekhyun become top 5 most searched male idols on YouTube in 2024 so far

The top 50 male K-pop idols who have been most searched on YouTube in Korea in 2024 so far have been revealed. Jungkook of BTS who is currently completing his military enlistment emerged at the number one spot, proving his popularity even when he is temporarily gone from the K-pop scene. 

Meanwhile, his 97 liner best friend Cha Eun Woo of ASTRO came in the second spot. He recently dropped his debut solo album ENTITY. BTOB’s Lee Chang Sub who dropped his new single As Always on April 30, 2024, arrived in third spot. 

BTS’ V took the fourth spot, he recently dropped his comeback single FRI(END)S on March 15, 2024. He was followed by EXO’s Baekhyun at number 5 on the list. 

Check who all made it to the top 50 most searched male K-pop idols on YouTube in 2024 so far

  1. BTS’ Jungkook 
  2. ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo 
  3. BTOB’s Lee Chang-sub 
  4. BTS’ V 
  5. EXO’s Baekhyun
  6. Doyoung of NCT 127
  7. Haechan of NCT 127
  8. RIIZE’s Anton
  9. Jimin of BTS
  10. RIIZE’s Sunchan 
  11. SEVENTEEN’s Wonwoo 
  12. TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Yeonjun
  13. SHINee’s Taemin 
  14. Stray Kids’ Felix 
  15. EXO’s D.O.
  16. SEVENTEEN’s Jeonghan 
  17. RIIZE’s Won Bin 
  18. SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi 
  19. SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan 
  20. SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu
  21. BTS’ Suga 
  22. Stray Kids’ Hyunjin 
  23. TWS’ Shinyu
  24. NCT 127’s Taeyong 
  25. NCT 127’s Renjun 
  26. BIGBANG’s G-Dragon 
  27. RIIZE’s Shotaro 
  28. TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Soobin 
  29. BIGBANG’s Seungri 
  30. TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Beomgyu 
  31. SEVENTEEN’s Dokyeom 
  32. The Boyz’s Sangyeon 
  33. Stray Kids’ Lee Know
  34. Key of SHINee
  35. Jin of BTS
  36. Sohee of RIIZE
  37. Eunseok of RIIZE
  38. Mark of NCT 127
  39. SEVENTEEN’s Woozi 
  40. Seungmin of Stray Kids
  41. Taehyun of TOMORROW X TOGETHER
  42. Jeno of NCT Dream
  43. Renjun of NCT Dream
  44. Jonghyun of SHINee
  45. SHINee’s Onew 
  46. Seunghan of RIIZE
  47. BTS’ RM 
  48. SHINee’s Minho 
  49. ZEROBASEONE’s Sung Han Bin 
  50. ZEROBASEONE’s Kim Tae Rae

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat

Credits: BIGHIT MUSIC, Fantagio
