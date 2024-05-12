BTS’ Jungkook and ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo revealed as most searched male K-pop idols on YouTube in 2024 so far; Know top 50
The top 50 most searched male idols on YouTube in Korea so far are headed by Jungkook of BTS at the lead spot while ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo and BTOB’s Lee Chang Sub follow closely. Check the top 50 here.
The K-pop scene is an ever-changing and growing space that fans love to swarm from time to time. On May 12, 2024, the top 50 most searched male K-pop idols on YouTube in 2024 so far were revealed and BTS’ Jungkook took the top spot. At the same time, his 97 liner bestie, ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo, came in on the second position.
BTS’ Jungkook, ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo, BTOB’s Lee Chang Sub, BTS’ V, and EXO’s Baekhyun become top 5 most searched male idols on YouTube in 2024 so far
The top 50 male K-pop idols who have been most searched on YouTube in Korea in 2024 so far have been revealed. Jungkook of BTS who is currently completing his military enlistment emerged at the number one spot, proving his popularity even when he is temporarily gone from the K-pop scene.
Meanwhile, his 97 liner best friend Cha Eun Woo of ASTRO came in the second spot. He recently dropped his debut solo album ENTITY. BTOB’s Lee Chang Sub who dropped his new single As Always on April 30, 2024, arrived in third spot.
BTS’ V took the fourth spot, he recently dropped his comeback single FRI(END)S on March 15, 2024. He was followed by EXO’s Baekhyun at number 5 on the list.
Check who all made it to the top 50 most searched male K-pop idols on YouTube in 2024 so far
- BTS’ Jungkook
- ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo
- BTOB’s Lee Chang-sub
- BTS’ V
- EXO’s Baekhyun
- Doyoung of NCT 127
- Haechan of NCT 127
- RIIZE’s Anton
- Jimin of BTS
- RIIZE’s Sunchan
- SEVENTEEN’s Wonwoo
- TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Yeonjun
- SHINee’s Taemin
- Stray Kids’ Felix
- EXO’s D.O.
- SEVENTEEN’s Jeonghan
- RIIZE’s Won Bin
- SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi
- SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan
- SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu
- BTS’ Suga
- Stray Kids’ Hyunjin
- TWS’ Shinyu
- NCT 127’s Taeyong
- NCT 127’s Renjun
- BIGBANG’s G-Dragon
- RIIZE’s Shotaro
- TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Soobin
- BIGBANG’s Seungri
- TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Beomgyu
- SEVENTEEN’s Dokyeom
- The Boyz’s Sangyeon
- Stray Kids’ Lee Know
- Key of SHINee
- Jin of BTS
- Sohee of RIIZE
- Eunseok of RIIZE
- Mark of NCT 127
- SEVENTEEN’s Woozi
- Seungmin of Stray Kids
- Taehyun of TOMORROW X TOGETHER
- Jeno of NCT Dream
- Renjun of NCT Dream
- Jonghyun of SHINee
- SHINee’s Onew
- Seunghan of RIIZE
- BTS’ RM
- SHINee’s Minho
- ZEROBASEONE’s Sung Han Bin
- ZEROBASEONE’s Kim Tae Rae
