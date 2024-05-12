BTS’ Jungkook and ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo revealed as most searched male K-pop idols on YouTube in 2024 so far; Know top 50

The K-pop scene is an ever-changing and growing space that fans love to swarm from time to time. On May 12, 2024, the top 50 most searched male K-pop idols on YouTube in 2024 so far were revealed and BTS’ Jungkook took the top spot. At the same time, his 97 liner bestie, ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo, came in on the second position.

BTS’ Jungkook, ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo, BTOB’s Lee Chang Sub, BTS’ V, and EXO’s Baekhyun become top 5 most searched male idols on YouTube in 2024 so far

The top 50 male K-pop idols who have been most searched on YouTube in Korea in 2024 so far have been revealed. Jungkook of BTS who is currently completing his military enlistment emerged at the number one spot, proving his popularity even when he is temporarily gone from the K-pop scene.

Meanwhile, his 97 liner best friend Cha Eun Woo of ASTRO came in the second spot. He recently dropped his debut solo album ENTITY. BTOB’s Lee Chang Sub who dropped his new single As Always on April 30, 2024, arrived in third spot.

Check who all made it to the top 50 most searched male K-pop idols on YouTube in 2024 so far

BTS’ Jungkook ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo BTOB’s Lee Chang-sub BTS’ V EXO’s Baekhyun Doyoung of NCT 127 Haechan of NCT 127 RIIZE’s Anton Jimin of BTS RIIZE’s Sunchan SEVENTEEN’s Wonwoo TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Yeonjun SHINee’s Taemin Stray Kids’ Felix EXO’s D.O. SEVENTEEN’s Jeonghan RIIZE’s Won Bin SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu BTS’ Suga Stray Kids’ Hyunjin TWS’ Shinyu NCT 127’s Taeyong NCT 127’s Renjun BIGBANG’s G-Dragon RIIZE’s Shotaro TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Soobin BIGBANG’s Seungri TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Beomgyu SEVENTEEN’s Dokyeom The Boyz’s Sangyeon Stray Kids’ Lee Know Key of SHINee Jin of BTS Sohee of RIIZE Eunseok of RIIZE Mark of NCT 127 SEVENTEEN’s Woozi Seungmin of Stray Kids Taehyun of TOMORROW X TOGETHER Jeno of NCT Dream Renjun of NCT Dream Jonghyun of SHINee SHINee’s Onew Seunghan of RIIZE BTS’ RM SHINee’s Minho ZEROBASEONE’s Sung Han Bin ZEROBASEONE’s Kim Tae Rae

