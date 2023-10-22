BTS' Jungkook and ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo's Seven dance challenge leaves fans awestruck; Watch

In a rare turn of events, BTS' Jungkook and ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo were seen together performing one of the latest dance challenges. The duo showed their impressive moves on BTS' Jungkook's first solo single Seven. The challenge was posted on TikTok. Both K-pop idols are known for their strong friendship bonds. This unexpected collaboration sent fans into a meltdown over all the sweetness shown.

ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo dances to Seven with BTS' Jungkook

ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo made his TikTok comeback in the most unexpected way. He recently made an appearance on BTS' Jungkook's official TikTok account while showing his crisp dance moves on the song called Seven. This interaction between the two idols has sent fans crazy over the internet.

On October 22, BTS' Jungkook posted the Seven dance challenge video with ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo. The two were seen having fun and dancing at home. The news immediately traveled over the internet garnering positive reactions from fans.

The strong friendship bonds between the two made this interaction even more special. BTS' Jungkook and ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo are known to belong to the famous 1997-liner friend group which also includes NCT's Jaehyun, GOT7's Yugyeom, and BamBam along with SEVENTEEN's Mingyu, DK and The8.

BTS' Jungkook is currently gearing up for his first solo album GOLDEN's release. Whereas ASTRO member Cha Eun Woo is seen playing a maths teacher in the new K-drama A Good Day to Be a Dog.

Fans were sent into a frenzy after this interaction

As soon as the fans of both BTS' Jungkook and ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo got to know about this interaction, they couldn't help but gush over the K-pop idols. Some joked about Mingyu getting jealous given that the SEVENTEEN member has been constantly supporting the 3D singer. Previously, BTS' Jungkook shared Seven and 3D dance challenges with Mingyu.

BTS' Jungkook as a soloist is stealing hearts from all directions with his songs, TikTok videos, and dance challenges and this chapter is being absolutely loved by his fans.

