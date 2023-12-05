BTS’ Jungkook and ATEEZ present a stunning performance on Japanese music program CDTV LIVE LIVE

BTS' Jungkook and ATEEZ took the stage by storm on the prestigious Japanese music program CDTV LIVE LIVE. While Jungkook brought BTS's global phenomenon status, ATEEZ showcased their rising star power on the stage.

On December 4, BTS' Jungkook and ATEEZ set the stage ablaze with their magnetic performances on a renowned Japanese music program CDTV LIVE LIVE, captivating fans worldwide. Jungkook, delivering emotive renditions of Seven and Standing Next To You, showcased his vocal prowess and stage charisma, marking one of his final appearances before his impending mandatory military service enlistment on December 12. His soulful delivery resonated deeply with fans, leaving an indelible impression.

Simultaneously, ATEEZ brought their signature energy with a powerful rendition of Crazy Form, infusing the stage with their dynamic presence and electrifying choreography. The synergy between BTS' Jungkook and ATEEZ created an unforgettable spectacle, drawing immense attention from devoted fans eagerly cherishing these performances.

Following the premiere, fans flocked to online communities, enthusiastically sharing clips and heartfelt comments, celebrating the brilliance of both Jungkook and ATEEZ. Their collaborative stage not only highlighted their individual talents but also emphasized the profound impact of their artistry on a global scale.

As Jungkook's enlistment approaches, this memorable performance serves as a poignant moment for fans, showcasing his artistry and leaving a poignant reminder of his imminent absence. Meanwhile, ATEEZ's powerful display reaffirmed their growing prominence and solidified their position as a captivating force in the music industry.

BTS’ agency BIGHIT MUSIC confirms the enlistment plans of Jungkook along with RM, Jimin, and V

BIGHIT MUSIC made a significant announcement on December 5, revealing the enlistment plans for BTS members RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. The agency disclosed that RM and V will undergo separate enlistment procedures, while Jimin and Jungkook are set to enlist together. The statement emphasized a low-key entry without an official ceremony, urging fans not to visit the enlistment sites to avoid potential issues from crowding. The agency encouraged fans to express their support and encouragement from afar. Rumors circulated about Jungkook and Jimin training under Jin and RM, and V applying for the Special Task Force; however, BIGHIT MUSIC clarified that these reports are unconfirmed. With the speculated enlistment dates of December 11 and 12, fans brace themselves for a poignant period as the members fulfill their mandatory military service.

ATEEZ made their comeback with THE WORLD EP.FIN: WILL on December 1

ATEEZ made a triumphant return to the K-pop scene with their highly-anticipated studio album, THE WORLD EP.FIN: WILL, and its title track, Crazy Form. The song, blending dancehall vibes and Afrobeat rhythms, marked a distinctive shift in the group's musical trajectory, showcasing their exceptional style and talent. The accompanying music video depicted ATEEZ as rebels navigating a futuristic landscape, captivating audiences with its chaos and allure.

Comprising 12 tracks such as We Know, Emergency, ARRIBA, Silver Light, Crescent Part.2, Dreamy Day, MATZ, It's You, Youth, Everything, and FIN: WILL, the album highlighted the group's growth. Noteworthy was the involvement of all eight members as writers and composers, a significant milestone for the group. Additionally, the album introduced unit songs for the first time since their debut, promising fans a diverse and immersive musical experience, and solidifying ATEEZ's position as pioneers in the industry.