BTS, Jungkook and BLACKPINK bag several nominations for 2022 People’s Choice Awards

According to the list of nominees posted on the website of the Awards on October 26th, BTS were nominated in categories like 'Music Video of the Year' with the title song ‘Yet to Come' from the anthology album 'Proof' and 'Group of the Year'. With 'Permission to Dance on Stage Concert' held in Los Angeles and Las Vegas, it was nominated for 'Concert of the Year'. BTS won three categories at this awards ceremony last year, including 'Group of the Year' and 'Music Video of the Year', 'Song of the Year'.

Jungkook’s nominations:

In addition, Jungkook was nominated in two categories for his hit single 'Left and Right', which he collaborated with American singer-songwriter and producer Charlie Puth. 'Left and Right' is currently on the US Billboard's main single chart 'Hot 100' at #85 for 17 weeks in a row. Jungkook competes with his group's ‘Yet to Come' in the 'Music Video of the Year' category with 'Left and Right'. Also, this song was nominated in the 'Collaboration Song' category.

BLACKPINK’s nominations:

BLACKPINK, which has recently been rising in the North American market, has been nominated for two nominations this year.With the pre-release song 'Pink Venom' of 'Group of the Year' and the 2nd regular album 'BORN PINK', they competed with BTS in the 'Music Video of the Year' category.

People’s Choice Awards:

The 'People's Choice Awards', a popular culture awards ceremony that encompasses not only pop, but also movies and TV, has been held every year since 1975. Winners are determined based on popular fan votes.Last year, the Netflix series 'Squid Game' was awarded 'Best Foreign Language Series of the Year'. This year's awards ceremony will be held on December 6.

