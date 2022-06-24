BTS’ Jungkook and Charlie Puth bring a poppy, groovy and romantic single with ‘Left and Right’

On June 24, Charlie Puth dropped the single featuring BTS’ Jungkook and we love every minute of it! The song has an 80s feel with the drums and the simple melody. The sweet lyrics like ‘I can feel you over here, you take up every corner of my mind’ shows how in love they are and cannot stop thinking of them, which confuses them. The song will leave your bobbing your head all day long.

The two had previously collaborated for a performance of ‘We Don’t Talk Anymore’ and since then, people were waiting for their latest collaboration and with ‘Left and Right’, we got it! Previously, Jungkook released the music video teaser for the new song 'Left and Right', through his Instagram on June 23. In the released music video teaser, Jungkook and Charlie Puth aroused enthusiasm and curiosity about the music video to be released for the first time on June 24 with a warm combination as well as the fantastic chemistry.

Jungkook and Charlie Puth cheerfully elevate the mood of the song with their free-spirited and bouncy personality that matches the bright and cool melody. In addition to the 'Left and Right' music video, Jungkook also released a selfie with the date May 29th. In the photo, Jungkook made the fans flutter by dazzling his handsomeness with the same outfit and hairstyle as in the 'Left and Right' music video.

Fans commented, "Reservation for the best summer song in 2022", "Jungkook is a complete pop star aura!! He's so handsome that we have no words", "Jungkook is a genuine visual...", "It's a godsend song even if you listen to it briefly”, “Waiting for Jungkook's solo activities!! More artists in the future we hope they do a great job with him," etc.

Jungkook is a South Korean singer and songwriter. He is the youngest member and vocalist of the South Korean boy band BTS. In February 2022, Jungkook sang the soundtrack for ‘7Fates Chakho’, a new BTS-based webtoon. Titled ‘Stay Alive’, and produced by fellow BTS member Suga, the song earned Jungkook his first solo entry on the Billboard Hot 100 with its debut at number 95, and his first solo top-ten entry on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S chart at number eight.

