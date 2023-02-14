BTS’ Jungkook and Charlie Puth’s hit track Left and Right surpasses 500 million streams on Spotify

BTS ’ Jungkook and Charlie Puth’s collaborative track Left and Right has crossed 500 million streams on Spotify, reaching the milestone in 7 months. This becomes Jungkook’s first song to achieve this milestone and it also becomes the fastest K-Pop and Asian artist to gain the amount of streams on Spotify!

BTS's Jungkook broke the record for the shortest number of followers ever for an Asian solo singer on 'Spotify', showing off the dignity of a global 'music king'. Jungkook's official account, which was recently listed on Spotify, the world's largest music platform, has surpassed 6 million followers. It is a record in 361 days since the first opening on February 11 last year. In particular, Jungkook recorded 6 million followers on Spotify in the shortest period among Asian solo singers, demonstrating his powerful influence and presence in the global music market.

Previously, the account was the first Asian solo artist to reach more than 570,000 followers in 24 hours, 2 million followers in 81 days, 3 million followers in 142 days, 4 million followers in 234 days, and 5 million followers in 287 days. Jungkook's Spotify account includes the solo song 'Stay Alive', the collaboration song 'Left and Right', including the '2022 Qatar World Cup' soundtrack 'Dreamers' released on November 20 last year, with over 160 million, over 190 million, and over 490 million streams, respectively. As a result, Jungkook was also honored to be named the most listened-to K-pop solo artist in the year-end settlement report "2022 Top K-pop Artist" announced by Spotify. Meanwhile, Jungkook was selected as one of the '200 Greatest Singers of All Time' announced by Rolling Stone, a prominent American music media.

BTS member Jungkook expressed his feelings about participating in the opening ceremony of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar alone. On the 12th, a video titled 'Jungkook FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Opening Ceremony Sketch' was posted on YouTube's 'BANGTANTV' channel. The released video shows Jungkook preparing for the theme song "Dreamers" for the 2022 FIFA World Cup held in Qatar last November.

