BTS’ Jungkook and Charlie Puth’s Left and Right becomes the fastest song by a K-Pop idol to achieve THIS

BTS’ Jungkook and Charlie Puth’s collaborative song ‘Left and Right’ becomes the fastest song by a K-Pop idol to surpass 1 million units in the US. ‘Left and Right’ is now eligible for platinum in the US for selling +1M units in the country. It’s the fastest song by a K-pop soloist to sell 1 million units there!

BTS' Jungkook is continuing his long-running popularity with 'Dreamers' and 'Left and Right' on the US Billboard chart. According to the latest chart released by Billboard (as of February 4), Jungkook's '2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar' official soundtrack 'Dreamers' ranked 15th in 'World Digital Song Sales'. Also, 'Dreamers' entered '10 consecutive weeks' at No. 118 on Billboard's 'Global (excluding the US)' chart, continuing its powerful march without a break. Along with this, 'Left and Right', in which Jungkook collaborated with American singer-songwriter and pop star Charlie Puth, entered the Billboard's 'Global (excluding the US)' chart.

Jungkook made a total of two songs on the US Billboard's main single chart 'Hot 100' last year, with 'Left And Right' at No. 22 and 'Stay Alive' at No. 95. 'Stay Alive' also established a new record of entering 'Hot 100' as 'the first' as a Korean webtoon OST. Along with this, Jungkook ranked 2nd on Billboard's 'Global (excluding the US)' chart with 'Left and Right', 4th with 'Dreamers', and 8th with 'Stay Alive', ranking three songs in the top 10 of the chart. 'Left and Right' charted on Billboard's 'Hot 100' for '17 weeks in a row', and Jungkook also set a record as a K-pop idol 'first' and 'longest' period entry.

In addition, 'Dreamers', the official World Cup soundtrack created a new history by sweeping the Billboard's Digital Song Sales Chart and the World Digital Song Sales Chart for '2 weeks in a row'. The official soundtrack 'Dreamers' of the '2022 FIFA Qatar World Cup' released by Jungkook on November 20 last year has surpassed 150 million streams on Spotify, the world's largest music platform. 'Dreamers', which shows an increasing trend of streaming with an average of more than 1 million per day on Spotify, previously recorded 100 million streaming on Spotify in 35 days, the shortest period for a K-pop solo song.

