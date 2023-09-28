BTS' Jungkook and Jack Harlow play chess in new clip ahead of 3D music video release

BTS’ Jungkook and Jack Harlow's upcoming collaboration 3D has kept fans buzzing with anticipation. The Euphoria crooner’s new digital single, featuring the American rapper and singer, will roll out on September 29, 2023. The announcement for the same was made at the 2023 Global Citizen Festival. Amid the heightened anticipation about the 3D MV concepts, theme, and teaser videos, a new TikTok footage has sparked a row of curiosity on social media. Let’s find out what’s brewing between Jungkook and Jack Harlow.

Jungkook and Jack Harlow play chess on the street

WHATS POPPIN between BTS’ Golden maknae and the First Class singer over a chess game has left fans curious. Both artists appear to be completely absorbed in discussions about their widely anticipated endeavor, awaited by millions of BTS ARMY and Harlow Hive. One might try to get a bit closer to hearing the spilt beans, but you have to cope with the audio being silent. Prior to this, BIGHIT MUSIC unveiled the new teaser video of 3D Music Video, offering fans a sneak peek into what’s coming. When compared to Seven, 3D will, according to his label, show an even more mature side of Jungkook.

About Jungkook’s upcoming single 3D

Given the status of Jungkook and Jack Harlow in the K-pop and hip-hop scenes, the release of 3D is expected to represent a major turning point in the history of music. The song is predicted to land a big spot on international music charts. Earlier, the Seven singer took to the official BTS’ X handle (formerly Twitter) to share a few backstage peeks. 3D has been hailed as a musical masterpiece and a well-crafted pop RnB song that creatively conveys emotions toward someone unattainable using different dimensions, as per previous comments made by the agency.

Facts about Jungkook and Jack Harlow's 3D

The upcoming single announcement has not only left ARMY excited but has also drawn the attention of Swifties. Reportedly, the person behind the camera for the single 3D, Drew Kirsch, is the same person who worked with Taylor Swift on videos for her songs Lover and You Need To Calm Down. However, this is not the first time Drew Kirsch has collaborated with Jungkook, he previously worked with him on Left and Right MV featuring Charlie Puth as well.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS' Jungkook and Jack Harlow share glimpses from 3D MV set; Fans surprised to see THIS rare gesture