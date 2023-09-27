BTS' Jungkook and Jack Harlow share glimpses from 3D MV set; Fans surprised to see THIS rare gesture

BTS' Jungkook will be collaborating with the American rapper Jack Harlow on his new digital single called 3D which is set to release on September 29. The news for the release of 3D was made at Jungkook's Global Citizen Festival performance. The announcement was unexpected by the people present at the festival which Jungkook turned into his own mini-concert. Teaser videos, concept images, and the music video teaser all have been released.

BTS' Jungkook shares new photo with Jack Harlow from 3D MV set

A rare interaction between the two artists is making fans go crazy. BTS' Jungkook took to BTS members' official X (formerly Twitter) handle to share a sneak peek from the sets of the 3D music video. Jungkook was seen posing alongside the American rapper Jack Harlow who will be featuring on this new pop R&B song by Jungkook. The photo shared had a caption 'Touched down in Kentucky! (Reality: on the MV set🎬)'. Prior to this when the announcement for 3D's release was made Jack Harlow took to his Instagram to share a story with a Korean heart, reacting to the news. Below is the photo shared by Jungkook of BTS:

But what caught the BTS fans' eyes was the unusual necklace that Jungkook was wearing. Fans were quick to notice that the real owner of the ornament chain was the American rapper Jack Harlow. The necklace is Jack Harlow's most prized possession that represents his home state Kentucky where he was born. Jack shared his previous necklace with Jungkook on set and let him pose for a snap together.

Jack Harlow shares a glimpse of BTS' Jungkook from the set

Jack Harlow too took to X to share another glimpse of the BTS members from the sets of 3D. The post shared has no caption but Jungkook was seen posing with Jack Harlow's Kentucky necklace. This is no ordinary piece of jewelry. Representing Jack Harlow's home state, the necklace features 61 carats of VVS diamonds with 560 grams of 14K white gold along with 4500 stones. This gesture by Jack Harlow of casually sharing his prized possession with Golden Maknae is being applauded by fans on the internet about how much he loves and adores the BTS member.

