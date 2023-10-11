BTS’ Jungkook and Jack Harlow’s collab track 3D tops Billboard’s 200 charts, follows Seven’s success

BTS member Jungkook and Jack Harlow’s latest track 3D made it to the top of the Billboard chart. The song has secured the top position ranking as numero uno on the Billboard Global 200 as well as the Billboard Global Excluding US song chart. This ranking has also helped BTS maknae mark yet another top scorer in his musical career. This also comes after his hit song Seven which featured Latto ranked at No.1 on the charts.

Jungkook and Jack Harlow break the Billboard charts with their latest single 3D

Jungkook, who is the youngest member of BTS recently dropped the much-anticipated music video for his song 3D. The track is a perfect blend of pop and R&B, where Jack Harlow also gets the spotlight for his rap. The video starts with Jungkook singing inside a telephone booth, after which the two singers can be seen playing a game of chess while at a roadside cafe. The music video also takes us to a scene where Jungkook can be seen dancing in the rain.

Jungkook announced his latest single 3D at the Global Citizen Festival

Jungkook graced the Global Citizen Awards festival to officially announce the song after he blessed the audience with a breathtaking performance. BIGHIT MUSIC also took to Weverse to announce the song writing, “Hello. This is BIGHIT MUSIC. We are excited to announce the release of BTS member Jungkook’s digital single 3D (feat. Jack Harlow). Jungkook’s second solo single is a pop R&B track with clever expressions of feelings toward an unattainable person from the perspectives of first, second, and third dimensions. Get ready to meet an even more mature side of Jungkook following Seven (feat. Latto)..."

The Billboard Global 200 as well as the Billboard Global Excluding US charts were started earlier in September 2020 to promote artists and their latest tracks. While the Global 200 considered the worldwide data, the Global Excl. U.S. excluded US data. After 3D was released on the 29th of September, the song scored 104.3 million streams as well as 119,000 copies sold worldwide.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: What does Jungkook miss about BTS members while on solo promotions? Seven singer reveals inner thoughts