BTS' Jungkook and Jimin create history with solo music; fans demand apology from Guinness World Records

BTS members Jungkook and Jimin have written history yet again with their solo music in the Guinness World Records. Jungkook's debut song Seven with huge numbers of streams on Spotify has entered the records along with Jimin's song Promise which made a remarkable achievement on SoundCloud.

Jungkook and Jimin entered Guinness World Records

Jungkook made his name in the industry as one of the significant pop stars in the world with his amazing musical abilities. The explicit version of Seven accumulated over 89,748,171 streams over the course of the week to achieve the title of the most-streamed track on Spotify in a week (male). Seven is also recorded as the fastest track to surpass 100 million streams on Spotify in a week (male). According to the Daily Top Songs Global chart of Spotify, the song marked 100 million streams on July 21 the eighth day of the release. He is not the only BTS member who achieved a huge milestone his fellow bandmate Jimin also made his name on the records.

Jimin's Promise has broken two distinct records on the platform SoundCloud. On June 17, Promise was recorded as the most streamed song with 330 million streams on SoundCloud. Promise is also the most streamed song in the time period of 24 hours when it was dropped in December 2018. Previously the Like Crazy singer was also recorded as the fastest solo K-pop artist to amass 1 billion streams on Spotify (male).

BTS fans demand an apology from Guinness World Records

Previously the Guinness World Records official Twitter replied to a fan's Tweet which spoke about Jungkook's record asking for the source of the record. This tweet was supposed to be a joke which led to huge confusion among the fandoms. However, Guinness World Records themselves ironically confirmed the records made by the Seven singer almost ten days later on August 1. Fans are demanding an apology from their official Twitter account as they trend "GUINNESS APOLOGIZE TO JUNGKOOK" on the app. However, the response seems to be insincere according to the fans which fueled them to stay infuriated.

