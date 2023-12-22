BTS' Jungkook and Jimin shine in new training photos released on a Korean military app

New photos of BTS' Jimin and Jungkook fulfilling their military service obligations have been unveiled through an official Korean military app. On December 12 KST, both Jimin and Jungkook of BTS commenced their mandatory military service, enlisting as companion soldiers. Their fellow members, SUGA and J-Hope, were present on-site to bid them farewell and extend their support.

New photos of BTS' Jungkook, Jimin

In the earlier part of the month, Jimin and Jungkook, the final members of BTS to fulfill their mandatory military service, enlisted with the support of SUGA and J-Hope bidding them farewell. Jin was already inside, set to be in the same unit with them. Shortly after, BTS shared footage of the enlistment, evoking emotional responses from fans who found solace in the fact that the members entered together as a duo through the Buddy system.

For fans eager to stay updated on the members' current activities, The Camp, an official military application, serves as a reliable source. The app features official military photos, details about their daily meals, and a virtual platform for sending letters, providing ARMYs with a means to stay connected with the members during their military service.

Advertisement

Frequent updates featuring pictures of military trainees, including Jungkook and Jimin, have been regularly shared on the platform. Fans found joy in seeing the two members standing together in group photos with their designated numbers, "59" and "60." Additional images from the actual training sessions captured Jimin wearing a 60 hat.

While this marks the initial phase of the duo's enlistment, official updates through the app will continue to keep fans informed, treating them like any other individuals undergoing military service. The application serves its purpose in reassuring the loved ones of those enlisted, providing a similar sense of reassurance for ARMYs and the BTS members alike.

What is Jungkook and Jimin’s buddy system?

BTS' Jungkook and Jimin entered the military together through the Companion Soldiers buddy system. This concept entails both members attending the same basic training center, a facility also reportedly chosen by Jin. Following their basic training, they will share living quarters on the base and complete their military service concurrently.

While many criteria align with standard enlistment, specific conditions apply to this unique form of service. In addition to standard fitness assessments, applicants must submit a specialized application. Notably, individuals opting for this arrangement cannot simultaneously apply for service in other branches, including the Navy, Air Force, or alternative services.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS' Jimin announces digital solo single Closer Than This post-enlistment with teaser image; know release date