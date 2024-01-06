BTS' Jungkook and Jimin strike a pose together in military uniforms; see pics

On December 28th of last year, BTS members Jungkook and Jimin started their mandatory military service, being the final two to enlist. Some pictures were shared earlier, and now additional snapshots of the celebrated BTS vocalists have been released via the official app, The Camp, by the Korean military.

BTS’ Jungkook and Jimin, the final two members to undergo mandatory military service, are serving as companion soldiers. Surprising their fans, new pictures of the duo were recently shared online.

The Korean military used their official app, The Camp, to release these images, providing a means for the public to connect with trainee soldiers, including idols. Notably, influenced by BTS, the platform's communication system underwent a change recently. The Recommended Star Soldier section, once featuring enlisted idols separately, including those from other major management companies, was altered. This adjustment came after BIGHIT MUSIC raised concerns regarding intellectual property rights, leading to the removal of BTS members and other major idols from the list.

While the app's modification suggests it won't share individual pictures of idols during their service, it doesn't rule out the possibility of group photos. Recent images of Jungkook and Jimin, similar to those of RM and V, featured their fellow soldiers.

Even though Jungkook's face was partially obscured in the photo, his distinctive facial features were still noticeable, enabling fans to easily identify him.

The app permits users to search for an individual soldier's page by entering their details, granting access to their Squad Cafe where group photos are shared. Given that Jungkook and Jimin enlisted as Companion Soldiers, they undergo training together at the same base in the same group. Following their training, they will be assigned to the same living units at the base and discharged together.

Fans are delighted to witness the two thriving in the military, and many couldn't help but notice how they have, quite unexpectedly, taken on a notably youthful and endearing appearance post-enlisting.

BTS’ RM and V pictures get shared

On January 4 KST, the Nonsan Training Center revealed a second series of group photos highlighting the latest recruits, prominently featuring BTS members RM and V. In contrast to the initial images from last week, where V wore the platoon leader tag, this time it's RM with the blue tag adorning his shoulder. Notably, V is pictured with the lower half of his face covered, exuding a more solemn demeanor compared to the previous week.

These images provide insights into the military experiences of the two BTS stars, who commenced their active duty on December 11.

