BTS’ Jungkook and Jimin top October boy group member brand reputation rankings, ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo follows

The latest brand reputation rankings for October's boy group members have been revealed. Jungkook and Jimin from BTS secured the top spots, with Cha Eun Woo from ASTRO following closely. These rankings, disclosed by The Korean Business Research Institute, were determined by analyzing consumer participation, media coverage, communication, and community awareness indexes for 716 boy group members. The data collected spans from September 14 to October 14.

Top 5 boy group members for October

For the fourth consecutive month, Jungkook of BTS secured the top position with a brand reputation index of 5,492,306, showcasing a remarkable 27.06 percent increase from September's score of 4,322,719 when he also held the number one spot. Notable phrases in his keyword analysis encompassed 3D, Seven, and ARMY, while top-related terms featured record, enter, and release. Analyzing Jungkook's positivity-negativity index reflected an impressive 89.08 percent positive reaction.

In October, BTS' Jimin secured the second position with a brand reputation index of 4,572,219, reflecting an impressive 45.61 percent increase from his September score. Notably, in the previous month of September, Jimin held the fourth spot on the list with a brand reputation index of 3,140,089.

Securing a close third position, ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo achieved a brand reputation index of 4,488,627 in October, indicating an impressive 62.47 percent surge from his September score. It's noteworthy that in September, Cha Eun Woo held the fifth position with a brand reputation index of 2,762,739.

Meanwhile, Kang Daniel from Wanna One secured the fourth position with a brand reputation index of 3,058,921. It's worth noting that in September, Kang Daniel had risen to the third place with a brand reputation index of 3,440,712.

Finally, rounding out the top five is BTS' V, with a brand reputation index of 2,363,656 for October. Interestingly, in September, V secured a close second position with a brand reputation index of 4,247,789, showcasing an 8.67 percent increase in his score since August.

Top 30 boy group members for October

BTS’ Jungkook BTS’ Jimin ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo Wanna One’s Kang Daniel BTS’ V NU’EST and Wanna One’s Hwang Minhyun Wanna One’s Ong Seong Wu BIGBANG’s G-Dragon BTS’ Jin BTS’ RM EXO’s Baekhyun Super Junior’s Kyuhyun BTS’ SUGA BTS’ J-Hope SF9’s Rowoon Wanna One’s Kim Jae Hwan NCT’s Mark SHINee’s Key Highlight’s Yoon Doojoon NCT’s Jaehyun THE BOYZ’s Juyeon SEVENTEEN’s Jeonghan Super Junior’s Kim Heechul WINNER’s Song Mino SEVENTEEN’s Joshua Wanna One’s Park Ji Hoon BTOB’s Changsub SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu TVXQ’s Yunho NCT’s Doyoung

