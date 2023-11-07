BTS’ Jungkook and Jin 'look the same’: Fans find similarities in new GOLDEN photos

A recent photo of BTS' Jungkook has left netizens confused due to his striking resemblance to the oldest member, Jin. In a recent Suchwita episode SUGA pointed out that because maknae Jungkook has been with the group from a young age, he has absorbed the various members' habits like a sponge. It appears that SUGA's observation was spot on, as the new GOLDEN photo had many ARMYs mistaking Jungkook for Jin because of their similar mannerisms.

Fans are confused between BTS’ Jungkook and Jin

On November 6, new photos of BTS' Jungkook were released, including some behind-the-scenes shots from his album GOLDEN. As anticipated, the idol shone in the pictures looking incredibly handsome. However, one particular photo took fans by surprise, as many had to do a double take because they thought he resembled Jin. When the photos were shared online, it wasn't surprising that ARMYs couldn't conceal their surprise at the striking resemblance. Some fans simply remarked on how much Jungkook resembled his hyung (older brother), while others shared side-by-side comparisons highlighting the similarities.

This revelation prompted ARMYs to recall that it wasn't the first, second, or even third time they noticed the striking similarities between Jin and Jungkook.Some fans even shared other instances where the oldest and youngest members of BTS looked so much alike that it was uncanny. As the eldest member of BTS, Jin has played a significant role in looking after Jungkook since his younger, formative years. In many ways, he has acted as a guiding and supportive figure, almost like a parental figure to Jungkook within the group. This fact that Jungkook looks a lot similar to Jin in many ways makes fans emotional because it points to the fact that they are truly like family to each other. It's also evident that ARMYs are dearly missing Jin, and this photo stirred up a lot of emotions among the fandom.

BTS’ Jungkook recent activities

BTS’ Jungkook released his solo debut album titled GOLDEN with title track Standing Next To You recently. The singer has since then been making a name for himself as a soloist as well. Recently the singer’s digital single Seven (feat. Latto) which is also featured in his GOLDEN album scored a huge record.

On November 6, Guinness World Records announced the exciting news on its X handle. Jungkook's Seven has achieved the remarkable milestone of surpassing one billion streams on the audio streaming platform Spotify. This achievement was reached in just 109 days, from the song's release date until October 30.

Jungkook's song surpassed the previous record of 118 days, held by The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber's track Stay, as well as Harry Styles' As It Was. Additionally, it broke Miley Cyrus' record for her song Flowers, which reached one billion streams in 112 days. Alongside this, Seven also debuted at No.1 on Spotify's Daily Top Songs Global chart on its release day.

