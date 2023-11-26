BTS’ Jungkook and Justin Timberlake’s 3D Remix, ZB1’s MELTING POINT, more; Pick best K-pop release of this week

BTS' Jungkook, ZEROBASEONE, Vixx, Dreamcatcher, Kep1er and more mesmerized fans with their fabulous releases in the fourth week of November. Fans were blessed with collaboration with Justin Timberlake as well.

Best K-pop release this week

BTS member Jungkook released the a remix version of his track 3D with Justin Timberlake. The new release enhances the retro 2000s vibe of the song. ZEROBASEONE made a banger comeback with the musoc video of MELTING POINT. After the success of their previous album YOUTH IN SHADE, the group once again proved their talent and skills with the new comeback. THE BOYZ made a stunning return with WATCH IT. Their powerful performance stole the hearts of fans. As the group is busy with their comeback activities, member Ju Hakyeon is on a temporary hiatus due to health concerns. Member Sunwoo was also reported to be suffering from health issues as he goes on with the comeback activities.

Kep1er, Dreamcatcher, Vixx, Crush and more also marked their return with amazing songs.

