BTS’ Jungkook and Kylie Jenner to visit India for ‘big bash’? Desi ARMYs express excitement

BTS’ Jungkook has been making waves around the world for quite some time now, thanks to his superstar status and undeniable talent. Being a part of BTS, known as the Golden Maknae, Jungkook is no stranger to fame and the demand for the group as well as the singer’s visit to India has been ever-increasing. Well, it seems that the dreams of the Indian fans or the ‘Desi ARMYs’, as they are known, might just be fulfilled later in the year. What has made this even more exciting is that it is being reported that makeup mogul Kylie Jenner is rumoured to be a part of the same event.

BTS’ Jungkook and Kylie Jenner in India?

According to reports made on April 22, BTS member Jungkook and Kylie Jenner from the Kardashian-Jenner are said to be making their way to India for a big bash. The reported event is a big bash seeking presence from the crème de la crème of the media world with Jungkook and Kylie Jenner being on the guest list. Not much is known about the event or the others being invited, however, the mere mention of the two stars has caused much frenzy among fans.

Manav Manglani shared a report on his Instagram account raising excitement for the possible visit. It was said, “There has been a lot of speculation surrounding the rumored visit of Kylie Jenner, the well-known American socialite and media personality, along with the famous South Korean boy band BTS's singer Jung Kook, to India. Reports suggest that they might attend the Mahajan's extravagant event. Well who are the Mahajan’s and what is this big bash happening for?”

BTS in India

Previously, BTS themselves confirmed that they had planned a visit to India for their Map of the Soul World Tour which was initially postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and then eventually cancelled. Set to begin on April 11, 2020, at the Seoul Olympic Stadium in Seoul, South Korea, BTS seemed ready to make their way to India later that year, however with the plans cancelled, the Indian fans of the septet have been eagerly awaiting any update from the agency about their next possible visit. If the reports get confirmed, Jungkook might become the first from the group to come to India.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: BIGHIT MUSIC unveils response regarding special treatment allegations towards BTS’ J-Hope during enlistment