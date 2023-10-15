BTS’ Jungkook and NewJeans take 3D and Ditto challenge; fans mesmerized by their cute performance

BTS member Jungkook and NewJeans got together to take on the 3D and Ditto challenge. Fans adored the cute interaction and appreciated the idols’ moves. Jungkook’s single 3D quickly went viral as many fans, influencers and dancers came together to be a part of the challenge. Ditto’s performance video surpassed 100 million views recently.

Jungkook and NewJeans take on the 3D and Ditto challenge

BTS’ Jungkook and NewJeans came together to take the 3D and Ditto challenge. This was an interaction which the fans found very adorable and had been longing for a while. The NewJeans members impressed everyone with their amazing skills and mesmerizing moves. On October 15, both Jungkook and NewJeans posted the challenge video together on their social media.

More about Jungkook’s 3D and NewJeans’ Ditto

On September 29, BTS member dropped his single as a soloist 3D which features Jack Harlow. Since its release the song has entered several charts and set new records for the artist. 3D will be a part of his upcoming album GOLDEN which is all set for its release on November 3. The album will also include his previous single Seven featuring Latto. Jungkook also took the 3D challenge with Tomorrow X Together. He also joined them to do the Chase That Feeling challenge.

NewJeans released Ditto in December 2022. The song has since been trending on the internet and adding to the fame of the rookie group. Ditto’s performance video surpassed 100 million views on YouTube on October 15. The song from their first album OMG had also listed itself in the Billboard 200 across eight countries. Additionally, Hype Boy, OMG and Super Shy have also previously surpassed 100 million views which makes Ditto performance video their fourth one to unlock this achievement. Previously, BTS member Taehyung had also taken part together in the Hype Boy challenge. NewJeans brings the 1990s-2000 styles together which is beloved by the public.

ALSO READ: NewJeans' Get Up tops Billboard's World Albums Chart; NCT's Golden Age, Stray Kids' 5-STAR and more follows