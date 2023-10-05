BTS' Jungkook and SEVENTEEN's Mingyu become twins for 3D dance challenge; Watch

This cute little interaction between BTS and SEVENTEEN, HYBE's most loved K-pop boy groups, took the K-pop community by storm last night when BTS' Jungkook teamed with SEVENTEEN member Mingyu to perform the latest dance challenge for Jungkook's second single 3D. The two are known to be best friends with each other, often seen hanging out. Previously, Mingyu also did the Seven Dance Challenge in a similar fashion.

SEVENTEEN's Mingyu does a 3D dance challenge with BTS' Jungkook

BTS' Jungkook has now become the newest TikTok sensation in the market, given his frequent dance videos with world-class editing making its way to his TikTok feed. On October 4, the 3D singer took to his TikTok profile to post a new dance challenge on his newly released single with a friend. This friend was none other than SEVENTEEN's Mingyu. Showing off their adorable friendship the two boys danced to Jungkook's newly released 3D song performing the 3D dance challenge.

But the dance challenge was not only limited to the two K-pop stars showing off their cool moves, BTS' Jungkook and SEVENTEEN's Mingyu also paid attention to their outfits. They were spotted donning matching denim outfits with a bucket hat and served the vibe during the dance challenge. Previously, the two K-pop stars also teamed up for the Seven dance challenge in a similar setting. Since TikTok is not accessible to fans in India you can take a look below to catch a glimpse of this epic collaboration:

About BTS' Jungkook's upcoming album GOLDEN

BTS' Jungkook is currently all the talk this time. The Seven singer has been making waves with his musical talents and latest releases leaving ARMYs breathless. After so much waiting, BTS' Jungkook will finally be dropping his first solo album titled GOLDEN on November 3 this year. His highly-anticipated solo album is finally making its way to reach the fans. Through GOLDEN, BTS' Jungkook wishes to share all the golden moments of his life he has experienced so far. GOLDEN will also include the two singles - Seven and 3D previously released. The album will have 11 tracks in total and it is currently available to pre-order.

Check out the promotion schedule for GOLDEN right here!

