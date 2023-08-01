BTS' Jungkook and SEVENTEEN's Mingyu drop Seven dance challenge; Watch 97liner besties slay twinning outfits

BTS' Jungkook and SEVENTEEN's Mingyu have finally dropped the Seven dance challenge together. The 97 besties are grabbing attention for their outfits and extremely cool chemistry. Fans act surprised as Jungkook and Mingyu show off their moves to the original choreography of Seven.

Jungkook and Mingyu's Seven Dance Challenge

The wait is over! Jungkook of BTS has shared the dance challenge video of Seven with close friend Mingyu of SEVENTEEN. Jungkook had teased fans previously about doing the Seven dance challenge with Mingyu only a couple of times during his live video sessions. Jungkook even asked Mingyu to learn the choreography by himself because he was too lazy to teach him. However, this caught fans off guard because they did not expect it to release this soon. Jungkook shared the video on Weverse and captioned it, "Hehehehe, finally went to see him". The two 97 besties are seen in matching outfits in their own styles where they flaunted Black baggy T-shirts with off-white free-size pants along with black glares.

They styled it with a black beanie and Mingyu added the extra element of a sleeveless hoodie jacket. Fans are loving this twinning style of Jungkook and Mingyu. They showed their effortlessly beautiful dance moves to Seven's choreography. Jungkook even shared a little snippet of the behind-the-scenes where Mingyu seemed to forget the choreography and reacted innocently.

97 liners' recent activities

Jungkook and Mingyu are a part of the 97 liners group along with some other K-pop idols born in the year 1997. Cha Eun Woo of ASTRO, Jungkook of BTS, and SEVENTEEN's Mingyu were spotted at a restaurant in Seoul according to a Korean netizen around late June. It was said that there were four K-pop idols at the restaurant according to the owner but they could not recognize the last one. The K-pop stars were not photographed, but an image of their doodle was posted online as proof. They wrote a large 97 on the wall to represent their birth year and the initials of their names, Mingyu, Jungkook, Dongmin (Cha Eun Woo's birth name), and Yugyeom, which supposedly stood for Mingyu, Jungkook, Dongmin, and Yugyeom. It is said that the fourth idol could also be Jaehyun of NCT 127 but there is no evidence of it.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: WATCH: SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi, The8, Dino REACT hilariously to Jun’s new Chinese drama Exclusive Fairytale