BTS’ Jungkook and SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu showcase sizzling chemistry at Louis Vuitton after party; Watch

On April 30, fashion lovers and K-pop fans were abuzz as two of the industry's biggest stars, BTS' Jungkook and SEVENTEEN's Mingyu, were spotted together. They attended the Louis Vuitton after-party. The event, held in Seoul, South Korea, was a celebration of the luxury brand's Pre-Fall 2023 collection.

Jungkook and Mingyu's standout style

As expected, both Jungkook and Mingyu made a powerful statement with their fashion choices at the event. Jungkook, known for his effortlessly casual style, opted for a simple yet stylish look, pairing a denim jacket with a black T-shirt and denim along with a bennie. Mingyu, on the other hand, chose a bold and eye-catching outfit. She wore a vibrant black jacket with white abstracts on it.

K-pop royalty’s impact fashion industry

The presence of Jungkook and Mingyu at high-profile fashion events like the luxury brand’s after-party is a testament to the growing influence of K-pop on the fashion industry. With their global popularity and a loyal fan base, K-pop idols have become influential trendsetters, often inspiring fashion designers and brands to incorporate K-pop-inspired elements into their collections.

Fans' reaction to watching the friends together

Fans went gaga over both the idols attending the after-party together. Both are famous for being among the biggest idols while at the same time known for their enduring friendship is a part of the 97 liners. Few fans took to social media to express their excitement. One wrote, “It’s good that Jungkook and Mingyu are doing well”, while another said, “It’s good to see the two of them so close to each other”. A third fan commented, “Jungkook is handsome, pure, and cute despite the low quality, Mingyu is handsome too” Another fan in the comments said, “Jungkook has a pretty face, he’s so cute. Mingyu is handsome, he’s like a boyfriend."

K-pop idols have also become regular fixtures at major fashion events, often sitting in the front row at fashion shows and collaborating with designers on exclusive collections. The appearance of BTS' Jungkook and SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu at the brand after-party is just the latest example of K-pop's growing impact on the fashion industry. As K-pop continues to dominate the global entertainment scene, we can expect to see more and more K-pop-inspired fashion trends and collaborations in the years to come.

