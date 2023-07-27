BTS' Jungkook and SEVENTEEN's Woozi sizzled in shirtless looks; who pulled it off better? VOTE

BTS member Jungkook has once again set social media ablaze with his latest set of sultry concept photos. On the other hand, SEVENTEEN's Woozi delighted fans with immaculate abs display for a photoshoot. In the world of K-pop, visuals play a significant role, and Jungkook and Woozi undoubtedly know how to captivate their audiences. Jungkook's concept photos for Seven sent the ARMY into a frenzy, while Woozi's abs reveal showcased a side of him fans hadn't seen before. These talented idols continue to dominate social media, proving why they hold a special place in the hearts of their dedicated fanbases.

Jungkook’s captivating photoshoot

Jungkook treated his devoted fanbase, to a preview of his solo single Seven with a stunning visual display on July 6. BIGHIT MUSIC shared the striking black and white concept photos on their official Twitter handle. One of the pictures featured Jungkook donning a black blazer paired with faded denim, making a bold statement with a shirtless look. The allure continued with Jungkook wearing only a grey blazer, accentuated by several chains around his neck. This particular shot demonstrated his versatility and ability to mesmerize with different styles.

Woozi's Viral Abs

While Jungkook's concept photos dominated the internet, another K-pop idol, Woozi, also became a hot topic for his recently unveiled abs. Woozi, a member of the group Seventeen, had previously teased fans with glimpses of his abs during performances, but a recent Vogue Korea photoshoot marked the first time he fully showcased his chiseled body. The sight of Woozi baring his abs in an open jacket made fans ecstatic and somewhat surprised. His sculpted physique on full display was a revelation, with fans expressing delight and admiration for the 26-year-old idol's confident and alluring persona.

