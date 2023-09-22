BTS’ Jungkook and Stray Kids’ 3RACHA performance at Global Citizen Festival 2023: When, where and how to watch

The Global Citizen Festival 2023 will be taking place on September 23 once again in New York’s Central Park’s Great Lawn. BTS’ Jungkook and Stray Kids’ 3RACHA are confirmed for this year's lineup. This year too the music festival is expected to attract tens of thousands of people to the venue. For those who are not in New York, fear not. We have got you covered on the hows and whens so that we can enjoy the amazing performances from the comfort of our homes.

Where and to watch the Global Citizen Festival 2023

The Global Citizen Festival 2023 is not only a music festival but it also stands to a reason and cause. International K-pop artists, Jungkook and Stray Kid’s 3RACHA will be performing, so it comes as no surprise that many of us would want to be a part of it. It is expected that more than 60,000 people will be joining the festival. Though it is taking place in New York, for people who are not in the States but want to watch their favourite artists perform or join the cause, you can easily watch the festival that will be live-streamed. With just a click of a button, you will as much be a part of the advocacy to end poverty.

Where and how: The Global Citizen Festival can be viewed by downloading the Global Citizen app and can also become a part of the voice to support equity. You can also sign up on their website to show your support for the cause.

When: The live stream will start on the app at 4 pm EST on Saturday which is 1:30 am IST, September 24 (Sunday).

Details of Global Citizen Festival 2023

The 2023 Global Citizen Festival advocates for equality amongst all, gender equality, solving global hunger and climate emergency.

BTS’Jungkook and Stray Kids’ rap unit 3RACHA featuring Bang Chan, Changbin and Han will be performing at the festival. Stray Kids was supposed to perform as a group but due to a recent car accident, the subunit will be taking part. Other artists include Padma Lakshmi, Anitta, Conan Gray, Sofia Carson and Red Hot Chilli Peppers.

