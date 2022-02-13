BTS’ Jungkook and SUGA make a staggering new record on Spotify global with ‘Stay Alive’

BTS’ Jungkook and SUGA released an OST for the group’s webtoon ‘7FATES: CHAKHO’ called ‘Stay Alive’ and since the release on February 11, they have been smashing and creating new records on iTunes and now, Spotify Global. The track debuted at no.3 on the Spotify Global chart with 4.273 million streams.

This earns them the biggest single debut for a Korean soloist in Spotify history! Other songs like BLACKPINK’s Rose’s ‘On The Ground’, Lisa’s ‘LALISA’, SUGA and JUICE WRLD’s ‘Girl of my Dreams’ follow behind. The song has also earned 100 no.1 on iTunes worldwide! This just goes to show the constantly growing popularity of the BTS members. Since its release, 'Stay Alive' has also entered Melon's Top 100 at no.28, real-time no.3, and Bugs' real-time no.1.

Also, in 10 hours and 24 minutes, they broke the record of No. 1 in 87 countries for the number of solo songs 'most', and showed the powerful global music power of recording the top spot on the iTunes Top Songs chart in 93 countries in 14 hours.

'Stay Alive' started with a humming that highlighted Jungkook's dazzling beauty in the first measure, and captivated listeners at once with a sweet and dreamy killing voice and an appealing tone full of sorrow. Jungkook sang with delicate sensibility as if the vague narrative of the protagonists of 'Changing Ho', thrown into a harsh fate, is vividly drawn in front of his eyes, raising the sense of immersion.

In addition, Jungkook sang like a monologue, vividly expressing the pitiful feelings. Then, toward the second half, Jungkook's heightened emotions, excellent lyrics delivery, and expressive power, which were filled with desperation, gave a deep resonance and emotion. Jungkook boasted a high level of singing ability with his fantastic vocal skills that freely crossed the low, mid, and high notes with his innate sense of rhythm.

