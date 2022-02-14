BTS’ Jungkook and SUGA’s ‘Stay Alive’ roars with pride, grabbing fastest No. 1s in 100 regions

BTS’ Jungkook sang his first solo OST, ‘Stay Alive’ which has been produced by fellow member SUGA. The track released for BTS’ webtoon ‘7Fates: CHAKHO’ dropped on February 11 at 2 pm KST (10:30 am IST) and immediately soared past records, charting globally. It debuted at No.1 on the worldwide iTunes chart and at No.3 on the Spotify Global chart making it the highest debut by any Korean soloist on the platform.

The song raked in a whopping 4.23 million streams right on its first day and is said to have brought in another 3.23 million streams on Spotify on its second day of release, creating another record and surpassing any previous expectations. Moreover, Jungkook has officially become the fastest Korean soloist to reach No.1 on iTunes in 100 countries.

‘Stay Alive’ has grabbed the top spot in 100 countries within 2 days of its release and if that doesn’t go on to show the sheer power of a SUGA produced, Jungkook sung song, we don’t know what will. It achieved the first 98 of them within a day while the remaining 2 quickly added themselves in. The fans took to social media to express their happiness for the achievements made by the song and trended multiple hashtags.

Jungkook ruled over 8 of the biggest music markets in the world with his release in under 24 hours. The track is filled with references to the webtoon and runs deep with emotional lyrics by EL CAPITXN, Gabriel Brandes, Louise Frick Sveen, Maria Marcus, Matt Thomson, Max Lynedoch Graham, and BTS’ SUGA. EL CAPITXN also joined hands with SUGA for the track production. Check out the promotional video for ‘Stay Alive’ below.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: BTS’ Jimin surpasses 700 million streams on Spotify becoming the first Korean soloist to do so