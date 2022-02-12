BTS’ Jungkook and SUGA set new records on Spotify and iTunes with ‘7Fates: CHAKHO’ OST ‘Stay Alive’

BTS’ Jungkook’s OST ‘Stay Alive (Prod. SUGA of BTS)’ for webtoon ‘7Fates: CHAKHO’ dropped on February 11 at 2 pm KST (10:30 am IST). Following its release, the track immediately started making history. The track debuted at number 3 on Spotify’s Global chart, with 4,273,772 streams. With this, ‘Stay Alive (Prod. SUGA of BTS)’ achieved the highest debut in both streams and position in history by a Korean solo act on Spotify Global, with only 19 hours of tracking.

‘Stay Alive (Prod. SUGA of BTS)’ is the biggest debut in terms of streams in 2022 by a Korean male act on Spotify South Korea with 22,611 streams. The track also debuted at number 5 on Spotify India’s Daily Chart with 388,142 streams, and at number 44 on Spotify US with 453,699 streams.

Meanwhile, the OST also debuted at number 1 on the Worldwide iTunes Song Chart, and topped the iTunes Top Songs charts in 51 regions in just three hours. Following this, Jungkook’s ‘Stay Alive (Prod. SUGA of BTS)’ became the fastest song by any Korean soloist in history to hit number 1 in 80 different regions, in just six hours since release. As of 3 pm IST on February 12, the track has achieved the number 1 rank in 98 regions around the world.

Additionally, ‘Stay Alive (Prod. SUGA of BTS)’ has also become the fastest song by a Korean soloist to achieve the number 1 rank on the iTunes Top Songs chart in all eight of the world’s biggest music markets: the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan, France, Canada, Australia, the Netherlands, and Germany setting another new record.

Congratulations to BTS’ Jungkook and SUGA!

