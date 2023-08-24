BTS’ Jungkook and Swedish DJ Alesso to release newest remix of Seven on THIS date

BIGHIT MUSIC released a teaser poster to confirm that BTS’ Jungkook and Alesso will be coming together for a new remix of Seven (feat. Latto). The remix was composed and produced by Alesso, who gave the song his own spin which has a Progressive House genre to it. He uses synth bass to create a more rhythmic feel and a drop section that will compliment his vocal skills as well as the original instrumental of the song. The remix will be out on August 25 at 1PM KST (9:30 AM IST).

BTS’ Jungkook and Alesso’s new remix of Seven:

Seven (feat. Latto) has previously had multiple remixes like Weekday Ver., Weekend Ver., Nightfall Ver., LoFi Ver. etc which displayed the song in several different genres and it sounded amazing with all those versions. From a bright and poppy to dark and rock-like sound- Seven went along with all of it, keeping us grooving and having different versions for different moods. It turned the summer song into a song that can be played in clubs as well, which happened in many places around the world. Fans are now excited to see Alesso’s version since he is a world-renowned DJ and Jungkook’s angelic voice would do well against the deep beats.

Jungkook’s activities:

Jungkook's solo single Seven, which was released on July 14, topped Billboard's 'Global 200' chart for five consecutive weeks. Seven reached 104.3 million streams that week and 400 million streams in total on the Global 200 chart, positioning to no.1 for the fifth successive week. Jungkook showed his true capacity as a solo artist by surpassing 100 million streams for 5 weeks on the Billboard Global 200 chart, the very first male vocalist in the world to accomplish this record. The song also remained on the Global (Excl. US) chart for 5 consecutive weeks as well, making him the first Asian singer to reach this feat. From the first day of release, Jungkook has been breaking and creating new records, cementing his place as a Korean solo artist. With another album that may be coming this year, fans are sure even that will become a global hit!

