BTS' Jungkook and Swedish DJ Alesso unveil highly anticipated Seven remix; listen here

Jungkook, the youngest member of BTS, has been breaking records left and right with his new solo single Seven. It would be an understatement to say that fans are loving the song. It has been an instant fan favorite ever since its release – from Jungkook's golden vocals to Latto's rap and the catchy music, everything in the song is perfect. And now, the golden maknae has joined hands with the Swedish DJ Alesso to release a remix version of the hit song.

Jungkook drops remix of Seven with DJ Alesso

On August 24 at midnight KST, Jungkook made an official announcement, revealing his collaboration with the renowned Swedish DJ Alesso on a fresh remix of his record-breaking hit, Seven. The much-anticipated remix was unleashed today, August 25 at 1 PM KST. Crafted and produced by Alesso, the remix takes on a Progressive House genre, infusing the song with his unique style. Alesso skillfully employs synth bass to enhance the rhythmic quality and introduces a captivating drop section that beautifully complements Jungkook's vocal prowess and the original instrumental of the track. The remix breathes new life into the song, making it an ideal choice for head-bopping and setting the mood at parties.

BIGHIT MUSIC aptly describes the remix as an invitation to experience an impassioned sound tailored for hot summer nights. The agency extends gratitude to fans for their unwavering love for Seven (feat. Latto) and eagerly anticipates their continued support and excitement for Jungkook's upcoming solo ventures.

Listen to the new remix version of Seven with DJ Alesso here.

Seven has multiple remix versions

This isn't the first time BIGHIT MUSIC has released remixes of the song "Seven." Multiple remixes have been featured in the past. The two most prominent ones are the clean and explicit versions. Additionally, the singer has unveiled an island mix, nightfall mix, summer mix, festival mix, lofi mix, and even a band version for both the clean and explicit versions of "Seven." These remix versions have showcased various facets of the song, perfectly suiting different moods. From a vibrant and poppy feel to a dark and rock-infused ambiance, "Seven" has embraced it all, keeping us in the groove with each rendition. Irrespective of your current mood, you can simply opt for a version that resonates, seamlessly aligning with the atmosphere you seek. This adaptability is what truly magnifies the song's excellence – its remarkable capacity to seamlessly merge with any mood.

Jungkook has also treated us to a sketch version of the music video that accompanies this sensational song, offering us a sneak peek into the creative process behind the incredible music video.

Check it out here.

