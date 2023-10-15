BTS’ Jungkook and TXT show adorable chemistry as they take on 3D and Chase That Feeling challenge together

BTS member Jungkook and Tomorrow X Together collaborated making the fans swoon with their talent and irresistible charm. The hoobae group and BTS’ maknae came together to do the 3D and Chase That Feeling challenge. Their rendition of the dance is something that many fans had been waiting for and the nice surprise had fans wanting more of the two groups’ interaction.

On October 14, Tomorrow X Together posted a video of Yeonjun, Hyeningkai, Soobin and BTS member Jungkook dancing together to Chase That Feeling. Later, on October 15, Jungkook also revealed the video of him and the Tomorrow X Together members Taehyun and Yeonjun doing the 3D challenge. The fans were impressed not only by their movement but also by the flavour that everyone brought to the table. Their powerful performance got fans excited as they appreciated the style and their form of dancing to two very different choreographies. Viewers were left wanting more and more of the groups’ adorable interactions and more such collaborations.

Earlier this month, Jungkook had also given a shoutout to Tomorrow X Together member Taehyun as he talked about him on his livestream and shared his feelings about him. The BTS member mentioned that Taehyun is adorable and yet comes off as very mature. The younger one also took to Weverse and talked about his love for his hyung.

Jungkook’s 3D and TXT’s Chase That Feeling

On September 29, BTS member Jungkook released his single 3D featuring Jack Harlow. The song was quick to garner millions of views and entered several charts. The idol is to release his first solo album GOLDEN on November 3 and 3D and previous release Seven featuring Latto are a part of it.

Tomorrow X Together dropped their album The Name Chapter: FREEFALL on October 13 with the lead track Chase That Feeling. Tracks include Growing Pain, Back For More (TXT ver.), Dreamer, Deep Down, Happily Ever After, 물수제비 (Skipping Stones), Blue Spring, and Do It Like That.

