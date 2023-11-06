BTS’ Jungkook and TXT win big at 2023 MTV Europe Music Awards

Jungkook of BTS and TOMORROW X TOGETHER, stood out as the sole K-pop representatives to clinch prestigious awards at the 2023 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs).

On November 6, MTV revealed the recipients of this year's Europe Music Awards. The award event, initially planned to take place in Paris, was ultimately called off "out of an abundance of caution" due to the "volatile global events."

Jungkook secured victories in both the Best Song and Best K-Pop categories for his chart-topping track Seven (featuring Latto), while TOMORROW X TOGETHER claimed the title of this year's Best Push Artist.

Jungkook of BTS emerged as a two-time winner at the 2023 MTV EMA

Jungkook made history as the first Korean solo artist with the most nominations at the 2023 MTV EMA, and his double win at the awards show holds immense significance. It marks the inaugural occasion that a Korean solo artist has achieved such a feat.

With his solo track Seven featuring Latto, Jungkook emerged victorious in the fiercely competitive Best Song category, surpassing notable artists like Doja Cat, Miley Cyrus, Olivia Rodrigo, and Taylor Swift. This accomplishment also established Jungkook as the first K-pop solo artist to secure this title. Previously, BTS was the only other K-pop act to clinch a Best Song win in 2020 with their hit Dynamite. Jungkook's achievements underscore his exceptional talent and the expanding global recognition of K-pop.

Furthermore, Jungkook added to his accolades by winning the Best K-Pop award, which recognizes the top K-pop artist of the year. This category was introduced in 2019, and BTS had previously held the record for the most wins in this category, having secured it three times until 2021.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER celebrates a consecutive two-year victory at the 2023 MTV EMA

TXT (TOMORROW X TOGETHER) has been honored with the Best Push Artist award, recognizing the best breakthrough artist of the year. Following their Best Asia Act win last year, the group has now achieved back-to-back victories at the MTV EMA for two consecutive years.

Back in September, TXT also secured the Push Performance of the Year award at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, which took place in the United States.

Furthermore, TXT is scheduled to conclude their world tour, TOMORROW X TOGETHER WORLD TOUR ACT: SWEET MIRAGE, with a final performance at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul on November 2 and 3, and it's worth noting that all available seats for the event have been completely sold out.

Advertisement

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: 2023 Melon Music Awards: BTS, SUGA, Jungkook, BLACKPINK's Jisoo, and more nominated for final Top 10