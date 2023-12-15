BTS' Jungkook and Usher dance it out in Standing Next to You Remix performance video; Watch
BTS' Jungkook and Usher collaborated for the remix version of the track Standing Next to You. Watch the performance video here.
BTS' Jungkook and Usher collaborated on the track Standing Next to You and released the performance video on December 15. The artists' enchant with their stylish and sauve movements. This rendition which features the Americal R&B singer is a smoother version and has a velvety touch to it. Standing Next to You is the title track from Jungkook's debut album as a soloist GOLDEN. Here is a look at the performance video of Standing Next to You with Jungkook and Usher.
On November 24, Jungkook also released a 3D Justin Timberlake remix. The remix enhanced the 2000s vibe of the old-school sound of the original version, infusing it with a retro charm
