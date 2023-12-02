BTS' Jungkook and Usher drop new photo; fans wonder if it hints to Standing Next To You remix video

Usher recently shared a new photo alongside BTS' Jungkook, sparking anticipation for a possible Standing Next To You remix video for fans. The caption and tags accompanying the picture allude to a potential upcoming release. However, despite these hints, no official announcement has been made as of now. The BTS maknae had previously dropped a vocal remix of Standing Next To You with the American singer.

BTS’ Jungkook featured in a photo with Usher

Usher has shared a recent photo with BTS' Jungkook, fueling speculation about a video release for the remix version of Standing Next To You. The remix, dropped on 1st December at 10:30 AM IST, introduces a smooth and groovy twist to the original track with Usher's melodic vocals. Following the release of the song, fans have been eagerly anticipating the possibility of a music video, especially after seeing a photo featuring Usher and Jungkook together.

Although BIGHIT MUSIC has yet to provide official confirmation, fans are buzzing with high speculations, fueled by the intriguing caption "We rollin' yet?" accompanying a photo. The backdrop of the image also appears to resemble the set of the Standing Next To You theme. Eagerly awaiting any updates, fans are keeping a close eye on announcements from BIGHIT MUSIC or Usher himself.

BTS’ Jungkook’s Standing Next To You

BIGHIT MUSIC also officially released a new version of a track from Jungkook's solo album GOLDEN, featuring none other than Justin Timberlake. This 3D remix aimed to enhance the 2000s vibe of the original version, infusing it with a retro charm reminiscent of old-school sounds. The latest remix, which dropped on November 24 at 2 p.m. KST (10:30 a.m. IST), showcases Justin Timberlake taking over with his verses after the first chorus. Known for his signature adlibs, the American singer's vocal additions throughout the song complement Jungkook's, creating a harmonious blend that adds a delightful flavor to this revamped version.

Alongside that, On December 1, the new remix of BTS' Jungkook's Standing Next to You was released. This new rendition features a collaboration with American R&B artist Usher, offering a smoother and velvety touch to the energetic song. The remix highlights the seamless synergy between the two artists. Standing Next to You serves as the title track for Jungkook's debut solo album, GOLDEN, which was unveiled on November 3.

