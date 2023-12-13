BTS’ Jungkook and Usher tease fans with thrilling performance video for Standing Next To You remix; WATCH

BTS' Jungkook and Usher collaborated on a performance video that promises to be iconic. Earlier, they joined forces to release a remix of the track Standing Next to You, the main song from Jungkook's album GOLDEN, which debuted on November 3. On November 29, BIGHIT MUSIC revealed that Usher would be featured in the remix of Standing Next to You.

Standing Next To You remix performance video teaser feat. Jungkook and Usher

At midnight KST on December 13 (8:30 PM IST on December 12), BTS' Jungkook dropped a teaser for the official performance video of Standing Next to You – Usher Remix.

The performance video teaser highlights Jungkook's graceful dance moves, effortlessly synchronizing with the remix of Standing Next To You and exuding finesse with each step. Set in an intriguing shed-like area, the video enhances the overall vibe of the song. The teaser builds anticipation, culminating with Usher delivering his catchy line, "stop, can you feel that," hinting at an exceptional teaser and the upcoming release of the performance video.

Earlier this month, a delightful surprise unfolded as Usher and Jungkook unveiled a special remix of Jungkook's solo title track, Standing Next to You. This unexpected collaboration escalated further when the duo shared a dance video, grooving to Usher's Yeah!, fueling speculation about a special project linked to their remix.

Other than that recently too, Usher added to the excitement by posting a new photo featuring the Seven singer, triggering heightened anticipation among fans. The caption and tags accompanying the image hinted at the possibility of an impending release for the Standing Next To You remix music video.

The eagerly awaited official performance video for Standing Next to You – Usher Remix by Jungkook and Usher is set to be released on December 15 at 2 PM KST, and 10:30 AM IST.

BTS’ Jungkook recent activities

On December 1, BTS' Jungkook unveiled the Usher remix of Standing Next to You. This revamped version features the renowned American R&B artist Usher, introducing a smoother version of the originally energetic song with a velvety touch. The collaborative remix beautifully highlights the synergy between the two artists. Standing Next to You serves as the title track for Jungkook's debut solo album, GOLDEN, which was released on November 3.

As of now, BTS' Jungkook and his fellow member Jimin have commenced their military service on December 12 KST. The entire seven-member BTS lineup is currently fulfilling their mandatory military enlistment, and fans can anticipate their reunion in 2025 once each member completes their respective service period.

