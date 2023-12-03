BTS' Jungkook and Usher's Standing Next to You remix, ATEEZ's Crazy Form and more; Pick best K-pop release of this week

BTS' Jungkook, ATEEZ, BABYMONSTER, SEVENTEEN's Dino, Taeyon and more K-pop artists mesmerized fans with their fabulous releases this week. Fans were blessed with the collaboration of Jungkook and Usher as well.

Best K-pop release this week

BTS member Jungkook released the remix version of his track Standing Next to You with Usher. New stills released of the two artists hinted at an upcoming video. ATEEZ made a banger comeback with the music video of Crazy Form. The group is known for their amazing choreographies and powerful performances and this time around they didn't disappoint either. BABYMONSTER finally made their debut with the track Batter Up. Though the music video and song received a mixed response, Batter Up broke several records and quickly trended amongst fans. SEVENTEEN's maknae Dino also unveiled his first mixtape Wait along with the music video. Taeyon made a comeback with the title track To Mr. X. Pick your favourite K-pop release of the week.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: ATEEZ, BOL4, NMIXX, STAYC and more: K-Pop comebacks and debuts in December 2023