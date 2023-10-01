BTS' Jungkook and Victoria Monét to collaborate soon? Here's why fans think so

BTS' Jungkook who's been collecting Western artists like no other for a collaboration on his digital singles is once again in the news about another one. BTS' Jungkook recently released his second digital single 3D featuring Jack Harlow who is an American rapper and singer. 3D has been going strong on the music charts by debuting at #3 with 6.328 million streams on the global Spotify chart.

BTS' Jungkook and Victoria Monét possible collaboration rumor debunked

Since BTS' Jungkook's Seven enjoyed immense popularity on the music charts for marking Jungkook's official debut as a soloist, fans were taken by surprise when 3D's release was announced. Jungkook's Seven is a collaboration between the K-pop soloist and Latto, an American rapper, whereas 3D features Jack Harlow who is also an American rapper.

The micro-blogging site X (formerly Twitter) was buzzing with a new collaboration rumor and this time it is Jungkook and Victoria Monét. It all started with a fan tweet that talked about the possibility of Jungkook and Victoria Monét collaboration, the basis that both artists recently put out a song that has a 2000s R&B vibe, Jungkook's 3D and Victoria Monét's On My Mama. The fan tweet was liked by Victoria Monét fueling further speculations if something is on the way or has a possibility to be on the way.

Previously, The Kid LAROI also posted Jungkook's Stay cover on his Instagram stories with a coming soon emoji raising speculations about something cooking between the two. Stay is a collaborative single between The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber. Another rumor was BTS' Jungkook and Zayn Malik's possible collaboration when the latter's fans claimed that the two will be releasing a new track called Backseat Kiss together claiming that the same was announced via Zayn Malik's team's newsletter.

Jungkook's recent activities

Jungkook is going on and on with his musical talents and there's no stopping this man. Euphoria's singer made his solo debut with a single titled Seven which featured Latto, an American rapper. The release was in July 2023. Almost two months later, he announced the release of his second digital single 3D. Jack Harlow, an American rapper featured on the song. The music video and live performance video for 3D is now out. During a recent interview with Audacy’s AudacyCheckIn, BTS' Jungkook revealed that his mini album will be arriving in November. We will have to wait and see what his mini-album will be like and who will be featuring on the new tracks.

Advertisement

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: 'Nice JK': BTS' J-Hope supports Jungkook even during military, compliments new song 3D feat. Jack Harlow