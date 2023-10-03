BTS' Jungkook announces first solo album Golden to be released on THIS date

BTS member Jungkook announces the title and date for his upcoming album. The golden maknae will be releasing his first solo album that befits the title he has been given owing to his world-class abilities and talents. BIGHIT MUSIC recently announced the release of his first solo album GOLDEN in November 2023. BTS' Jungkook made his solo debut with the release of his first digital single titled Seven.

BTS' Jungkook's first solo album GOLDEN arrives in November 2023

BTS' agency BIGHIT MUSIC made an announcement recently about his first solo album set to release in November 2023. BTS' Jungkook's first solo album will be called GOLDEN. It is an album inspired by the golden moments experienced by Jungkook the golden maknae of BTS and as a solo artist. Jungkook's highly anticipated solo album will see a release date of November 3, 2023, at 1 PM KST. GOLDEN will have a total of 11 tracks including the previously released digital singles Seven (feat. Latto) and newly released 3D (feat. Jack Harlow). This means we will be getting nine new tracks from BTS' maknae. The pre-orders for his first solo album GOLDEN will begin on October 4 from 11 AM onwards. In addition to this, BTS' Jungkook will also be delivering special stage performances and making various appearances alongside GOLDEN's release. Let's show our love and support for BTS' Jungkook on his first solo album journey.

BTS' Jungkook's recent activities

BTS' Jungkook has previously hinted at the release of his mini-album at SUGA's show Suchwita when the latter inquired of what was his next project. BTS' Jungkook made a jaw-dropping solo debut in July 2022 with the single Seven featuring Latto which not only won the hearts of the fans but also dominated the music charts worldwide. Riding on the success of Seven, BTS' Jungkook released another single called 3D featuring Jack Harlow on September 29. These back-to-back hits given by the golden maknae have raised expectations for his new album GOLDEN. We look forward to the release of GOLDEN and the highly-anticipated nine new tracks that will follow other than Seven and 3D.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Will BTS' Jungkook do solo tour in India? 3D singer responds, reveals favorite song from V's Layover album