BTS’ Jungkook announces new single 3D release featuring Jack Harlow; Here’s what we know so far

BTS member Jungkook is all set to release his next digital single as announced by his agency BIGHIT MUSIC. The singer broke several records with his solo debut track Seven. The which was released in July is still making waves and conquering new heights. Much to the fans’ relief, the new track would be released soon which adds to the excitement.

All about Jungkook’s upcoming solo track

On September 24, BIGHIT MUSIC announced that Jungkook would be releasing his second digital single called 3D on September 29, 1 pm KST which is 9:30 am IST. The upcoming song is titled 3D and features Jack Harlow. The American rapper is known for his works like Industry Baby and WHATS POPPIN. 3D is a Pop R&B song that revolves around the topic of having feelings for an unattainable person from the perspective of the three different dimensions. It would be interesting to see how Jungkook and Jack Harlow’s styles combine to form a unique and distinctive style. The new single will have a more mature vibe than Jungkook’s previous single Seven which features the American rapper Latto. Concept photos for the single have also been released.

Minutes after the announcement, fans started sharing their feelings with #JJK1 IS COMING. Excited fans are already sure that Jungkook will be returning with a bang. Fans are thrilled with the news and are excitedly looking forward to his second single as a soloist and his upcoming activities.

Jungkook’s current activities

The golden maknae of BTS performed at the Global Citizen Festival 2023 on September 23 local time. During the performance of Seven, he was joined by Latto who also featured in the song. His act got the fans raving with #JungkookOnGlobalCitizen with more than a million tweets. Jungkook gave a glace of his next single as the word 3D popped up on the screen at the end of his performance.

On September 15, Jungkook did the Smoke challenge and reconfirmed why he is regarded as one of the best dancers in the K-pop world. Jungkook also received the Song Of The Summer Award at the MTV Video Music Awards 2023. Other artists nominated for the category were Beyonce, Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish and Nicki Minaj.





