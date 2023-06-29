BTS' Jungkook announces solo single Seven releasing in July; Check more details inside

BTS’ Jungkook is all set to release his new solo digital single ‘Seven’. It is going to be a ‘summer song’ that will allow fans to experience Jungkook’s charm to the fullest. Ever since the news broke out on Weverse fans are excited to see whats in store for them. The solo is going to release on July 14, 2023 I:00Pm KST.

Jung Kook Solo Digital Single “Seven” Release

Hello.

This is BIGHIT MUSIC.

We are pleased to inform you about the release of “Seven,” the solo digital single by BTS member Jung Kook.“Seven” is an invigorating “summer song” that is sure to have you experience the full breadth of Jung Kook’s charm. We hope that “Seven” will bring your summer fun to the next level.

As Jung Kook kicks off his official solo activities, we ask you to extend your utmost anticipation and support for his digital single and many other activities to come.

Release Date: 1 PM, Friday, July 14, 2023 (KST)

Thank you.

Jungkook’s solo career

During BTS's current hiatus, the individual members have been keeping busy with their own endeavors. Recently, several of the band's singers have unveiled their solo music projects, receiving immense praise and recognition worldwide. Now, it seems that another member is preparing to make his mark with a debut solo album.

Jungkook has already achieved success as a solo artist on the U.S. charts, separate from his work with BTS. While he hasn't released a full collection on his own yet, he made his debut on the Hot 100 in 2022 with two songs. His own track, "Stay Alive," entered the chart at a modest position of No. 95. But his collaboration with Charlie Puth on the infectious "Left and Right" performed significantly better, reaching a peak position of No. 22. This collaboration marked Jungkook's first solo top 40 hit in the country.

Jungkook, one of the seven members, is gearing up to release his upcoming solo, which reportedly features an English-language song. This song holds great potential for success in the United States. Including this track in the album could lead to increased radio airplay, allowing a broader audience to enjoy it beyond BTS's dedicated fanbase.

