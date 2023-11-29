BTS’ Jungkook announces Standing Next To You remix featuring Usher

Jungkook, BTS’ golden maknae BTS has revealed an upcoming duet with U.S.-based R&B artist Usher for the popular song Standing Next To You from his chart-topping album GOLDEN. This announcement follows his recent collaboration with Justin Timberlake on another hit track, 3D.

BTS’ Jungkook teams up with Usher on Standing Next To You

Recall the notable reference in BTS' 2021 smash hit Butter, where they cleverly mentioned Usher with the line, "Don’t need no Usher, to remind me you got it bad." Upon the song's initial release, Usher reciprocated the appreciation by sharing a video of himself confidently moving to the infectious beats of the chart-topper. Well, it seems like the much-adored interaction has finally turned out to be productive for the fans of both BTS and Usher.

On November 29 at midnight KST, BIGHIT MUSIC unveiled a thrilling surprise for BTS fans worldwide as they announced Jungkook's imminent release of a Usher remix for his solo title track, Standing Next to You. Set to drop later in the week, this collaboration with the renowned American singer promises a fusion of their distinct styles, amplifying the original's energetic essence with a “velvety touch."

The agency highlighted the remix's anticipated synergy, describing how it elevates the song's vibe while showcasing a seamless collaboration between the two artists. Offering a fresh perspective, this remix is poised to captivate listeners with its unique blend of talents and musical flavors.

Jungkook's Standing Next to You – Usher Remix is scheduled for a highly anticipated release on December 1 at 2 p.m. KST. With expectations soaring high, fans eagerly await this musical rendezvous between the BTS member and Usher, anticipating a track that merges their individual artistry into an extraordinary sonic experience.

Jungkook is scheduled to take centre stage at the Japanese music program CDTV LIVE LIVE with his hit tracks from GOLDEN

CDTV LIVE LIVE, a renowned Japanese music program, recently announced Jungkook's upcoming participation in their live performance lineup on December 4 via social media. Scheduled for this special episode, Jungkook is primed to grace the stage with a live rendition featuring his solo tracks Seven and Standing Next To You, both from the album GOLDEN.

Of notable significance, this performance holds heightened significance as it could potentially mark Jungkook's final live appearance before his impending military enlistment. The prospect of witnessing Jungkook's electrifying performance has stirred immense anticipation and excitement among fans, especially the devoted ARMYs.

With Jungkook's exceptional talent and stage presence, coupled with the emotional weight of this potential farewell performance, the upcoming episode of CDTV LIVE LIVE becomes a momentous occasion for fans worldwide. As they eagerly await Jungkook's powerful showcase, the anticipation reaches its peak, setting the stage for what promises to be a memorable and heartfelt performance from the beloved BTS member.

