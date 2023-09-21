BTS' Jungkook appears sleepy at Incheon airport, earns praise for humble actions despite tiredness

Popular group BTS’ member, Jungkook, was recently spotted at Incheon Airport in South Korea as he embarked on a journey to the US to participate in the Global Citizen Festival. What stood out the most to fans was Jungkook's genuine and down-to-earth demeanor, even though he appeared tired and sleepy. Fans promptly took to social media to applaud the BTS maknae, causing his airport moments to go viral.

BTS’ Jungkook at Incheon airport

Despite his hectic schedule, BTS's Jungkook consistently displays his genuine and kind personality. On September 21 (KST), the talented vocalist arrived at Incheon Airport before his Global Citizen Festival performance, adding to his already packed schedule of overseas commitments.

As he stepped out of the car, whether he was tired or just waking up, Jungkook appeared blurry-eyed. However, he made a point to greet the waiting media and fans. Even when faced with the bustling scene of media and enthusiastic fans, along with the flashing cameras, Jungkook continued to extend his greetings to everyone. His down-to-earth and gracious behavior even in tiring moments has not gone unnoticed by those around him.

Jungkook's commitment to being a polite and gracious idol was on full display as he made his way through the airport towards security. He not only waved and greeted those around him but also took the time to bow, exemplifying his respectful demeanor.

When videos and photos of this heartwarming interaction were shared, netizens expressed their concerns about Jungkook's busy schedule. They also showered praise on the idol for his unwavering dedication to ARMYs (BTS fans) and for taking the time to acknowledge and greet those who were waiting at the airport.

It's no secret that idols often have demanding and hectic schedules, but Jungkook's frequent travels have not gone unnoticed by ARMYs, who understandably hope he gets a well-deserved break. Despite his fatigue, Jungkook consistently goes the extra mile to ensure that those around him feel loved and appreciated. His thoughtfulness and kindness continue to endear him to fans and the public alike.

Jungkook’s recent activities

BTS' Jungkook, in his solo venture Seven featuring American rapper Latto, has been making waves in the music industry by topping charts and breaking records. This pop single, released on July 14, not only gained immense popularity but also received the prestigious Song of the Summer Award at the MTV VMAs 2023.

On September 17, the song continued to work its magic by achieving yet another remarkable feat. It joined the ranks of hit artists like Miley Cyrus and Harry Styles. Impressively, Seven achieved the title of being the fastest song by a male artist on Spotify to reach 700 million streams in less than 70 days. It accomplished this milestone on day 65, surpassing the previous record held by British singer Harry Styles' As It Was. Seven also secured the second spot for being the second-fastest track to reach 700 million streams, with Miley Cyrus' Flowers holding the top position by achieving this feat in just 62 days.

Advertisement

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: What does Jungkook miss about BTS members while on solo promotions? Seven singer reveals inner thoughts