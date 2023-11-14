BTS' Jungkook asks fans for 'date' ideas; Quizzes ARMY ahead of GOLDEN: Live on Stage solo concert

Jungkook, the youngest member of BTS, is currently preparing for his solo concert titled GOLDEN: Live on Stage in Seoul. As anticipation builds for this much-awaited event, Jungkook has engaged with fans by presenting a romantic questionnaire, adding an intriguing and personal touch to his interaction with the ARMYs.

BTS’ Jungkook asks fans for date ideas in an exciting quiz

BTS’ golden maknae, Jungkook, is in the midst of preparations for his solo concert, GOLDEN: Live on Stage in Seoul. With excitement mounting for this eagerly anticipated event, Jungkook, known for his love and transparency with fans, has floated a questionnaire for the ARMYs, injecting a captivating and heartfelt element into his interaction with them.

On November 14, the questionnaire came along with a sincere letter from Jungkook himself, who will be holding a solo concert, GOLDEN: Live on Stage in Seoul, on November 20.

Take a look at Jungkook’s letter below:

In the short quiz, Jungkook quizzed ARMYs with a total of six questions, such as, “If we were to have a meal together, what food would you like to eat?” “If you could spend just one day with me, what would you like to do?” and more.

It seems like Jungkook is one BTS member hyping up all the delulu ARMYs. Furthermore, the question, “If all ARMYs in the audience close their eyes for a moment, what would I do?” has intrigued the fans about Jungkook’s upcoming concert.

Jungkook dominates the Billboard charts with Standing Next To You

On November 13, Billboard announced a significant achievement, establishing that Jungkook’s latest release, Standing Next To You, the title track for his solo debut album GOLDEN, secured the coveted fifth position on the esteemed Billboard Hot 100 music chart.

Furthermore, Standing Next To You propelled Jungkook to the pinnacle of both the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. songs charts. This achievement marks him as the third BTS member to attain a solo leadership position on each survey. Prior to this, Jungkook accomplished a similar feat with 3D featuring Jack Harlow and Seven featuring Latto.

With this, the youngest BTS member has achieved a groundbreaking milestone, solidifying his status as the only K-pop solo artist with the most entries in the top 10 on Billboard's Hot 100, surpassing the previous tie held with PSY.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Standing Next To You: BTS' Jungkook clinches third consecutive Top 5 Billboard Hot 100