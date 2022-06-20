BTS’ Jungkook, ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo, GOT7’s Yugyeom, SKZ’s Bang Chan & more: Vote for your favourite ‘97 liner

When it comes to becoming an avid listener of K-Pop, there are some terms that inadvertently end up getting added to your vocabulary. One such term, is ‘liner’. This term talks about the year in which one is born. If you were born in 1997, for example, you are referred to as a '‘97 liner'.

In recent years, it’s been noted online by netizens that many of the idols that are currently receiving immense love and enjoying popularity, happen to be ‘97 liners. From members of the famous ‘97 Liner Squad (BTS’ Jungkook, SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu, The8, DK, NCT’s Jaehyun, GOT7’s Yugyeom, BamBam, and ASTRO Cha Eun Woo), to other equally notable names like Stray Kids’ dependable leader and oldest member, Bang Chan, the year 1997 definitely brought us some absolute gems.

Who is your favourite male ‘97 liner K-pop idol? Take part in our poll and share with us!

