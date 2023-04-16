BTS’ Jungkook at Coachella 2023: Resting rumours of performance with Justin Bieber star interacts with fans

Son Sungdeuk, the talented choreographer behind BTS' unforgettable performances was seen attending Coachella 2023. His presence at the music festival sparked make rumours that Jungkook the maknae of BTS might be performing at the festival and have a surprise stage with non-other than Justin Bieber and The Kid LAROI. While the speculations were at their peak, the rumours were put to rest when he was actually spotted enjoying the festival with other HYBE staff in the stands and even interacted with his fans.

Jungkook’s Weverse Post

As soon as the star returned from the music festival, he took to his Weverse account to thank his fans. He wrote “I intended to visit Coachella quietly but people recognise me right away. ARMYs are incredible, how did you recognise me, I even trimmed my front hair. Thank you and Love you.”

As fans eagerly await what Jungkook has stored in for them, it was good seeing him enjoying his time at Coachella 2023 freely and interacting with fans.

Jungkook enjoying his time with fans at Coachella

Fans can rest assured that Jungkook is enjoying his time at Coachella 2023, taking in the sights and sounds of the festival. The star has also been spotted in baggy black outfits emitting a cool vibe. Jungkook was seen interacting with fans have been a highlight of the festival for many, with fans sharing their excitement on social media. The star has always been known for his kind and humble personality, and his willingness to connect with fans has only endeared him to them even more.

It’s clear that Jungkook is a force to be reckoned with in the music industry, and his presence at Coachella 2023 has only solidified that fact. While the rumours of a collaboration with Justin Bieber may or may not be true, fans can rest assured that Jungkook will continue to with them in meaningful ways.

Jungkook’s possible collaboration with Justin Bieber

Jungkook has been the talk of the town lately due to his recent photo shared on social media. The photo features Bang Si Hyuk, the founder of BTS' record label BIGHIT MUSIC, along with Jungkook and record producer Andrew Watt. This picture has set the internet abuzz with rumours of a potential collaboration project between the trio.

The photo has also led to a lot of speculation about the direction Jungkook's music career could take in the future. Fans are eagerly anticipating the Golden Maknae's next move. Jungkook has previously collaborated with a number of artists, including American singer-songwriter Lauv for the track ‘Who’ in 2019 and released a cover of ‘10,000 Hours’ by Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber in 2020. His collaboration track ‘Left And Right’ with Charlie Puth was also globally loved. Therefore, the idea of a collaboration with record producer Andrew Watt has left fans wondering what kind of genre the project could be and a possible collaboration with Justin Bieber. It has caused a stir on social media, and fans are already sharing their excitement and expectations for what could be another chart-topping hit from Jungkook.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Lee Je Hoon's Taxi Driver 2, Cho Seung Woo's Divorce Attorney Shin reign supreme as the most buzzworthy dramas