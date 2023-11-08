BTS' Jungkook at The TODAY Show: Wows crowd with songs from GOLDEN amid quivering cold

BTS’ Jungkook is performing live today at The TODAY Show as a part of the Citi Concert series. The singer was seen performing his title track Standing Next To You during the soundcheck and with the crowd screaming and cheering for him. The singer subsequently switched to a sleek black coat, paired with a black top and matching pants during the performance. He also performed his song Seven (feat. Latto) clean version and 3D (feat. Jack Harlow). The singer is going to be singing the songs from his album GOLDEN