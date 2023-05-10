BTS’ Jungkook attends BLACKPINK’s Jennie's Calvin Klein event; Solo singer teases collab track with The Weeknd

BTS’ Jungkook and BLACKPINK’s Jennie have always been the talk of the town among K-pop fans. Both of them are fashion icons and have a massive following on social media. Recently, Jungkook made a surprise appearance at Jennie's Calvin Klein Pop-Up Store, and the internet has been buzzing with excitement ever since.

Jungkook at Jennie’s pop-up store

According to reports, Jungkook visited the pop-up store in Seoul, where Jennie was promoting the brand's latest collection. Fans were thrilled to see Jungkook at the event. His unexpected appearance sparked a wave of excitement and admiration.

The news of Jennie releasing her own clothing range for the brand was recently revealed, featuring pieces that perfectly reflect her style. On May 10, a special pop-up store for the collection opened in Seoul, where Jennie made a stunning appearance, showcasing her beauty and fashion sense. Notably, Jennie and Jungkook are both ambassadors for the label, so it was no surprise when the BTS singer was spotted at Jennie's pop-up store. Fans who were present captured footage of Jungkook looking flawless, even sporting a ponytail after growing out his hair. Social media platforms were filled with fans sharing pictures of the idol, highlighting how amazing he looked at the event.

Fans go wild with the interaction

Netizens were thrilled to see a video where Jennie and Jungkook were captured in the same frame, even though they did not have a direct interaction. During the event, Jennie was socializing with guests, while Jungkook was spotted filming something on the floor above. Given that they are both brand ambassadors for the label, their attendance was expected. Although some fans were hoping for a more direct interaction like the one between BLACKPINK's Lisa and BTS' V, the mere sight of the two idols together was significant for many netizens.

Meanwhile, during the event, fans with keen ears caught a ‘special song’ before a new beat was played. They were able to recognize Jennie's voice as she sang along playfully to the unreleased song, and later on, the sultry voice of The Weeknd joined in. Based on this, fans speculated that it could be a collaboration between Jennie and The Weeknd, especially since they previously met on the set of Jennie's TV debut with HBO's ‘The Idol.’ There is no doubt that fans are eagerly anticipating updates on this exciting collaboration.

