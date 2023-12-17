BTS’ Jungkook bags new milestone; becomes first K-pop soloist to reign on Billboard 200 for 5 weeks in top 40

BTS’ Jungkook is currently serving in the military, but his music is still ruling the global charts outside. The singer has reached another milestone as he becomes the first Korean soloist to remain on Billboard’s Artist 100 list for 17 weeks, earning 16th spot this particular week.

On December 16, Jungkook also set another record of being the first K-pop solo artist to have his album chart in the Top 40 of the Billboard 200 for the fifth consecutive week. It is because of his first solo album, GOLDEN, which debuted at No. 1 in November, has continued to maintain its position at No. 33.

Jungkook’s GOLDEN remains steady in Top 40 of Billboard 200 since debut

2023 has been an incredible year for BTS’ Jungkook. His agency, BIGHIT MUSIC, announced his 11-track solo debut album GOLDEN on October 3, which has received rave reviews from audiences. Dominating the charts since its release, the song has clinched the 14th spot on Billboard’s Top Current Album Sales chart and 15th position on the Top Album Sales chart, entering its fifth week.

Meanwhile, Billboard’s Global Exclusive U.S. chart features Jungkook’s single titled Standing Next to You at No. 7, and another song, SEVEN (featuring Latto) at the 10th spot. Moreover, Jungkook’s other singles titled 3D and Yes or No, have earned No. 23 and No. 169 respectively.

Advertisement

More about Jungkook’s GOLDEN

Jungkook is the youngest member (maknae) of the world-famous K-pop boy group BTS. The group consists of Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. Jungkook is known for his unique vocals, youthful charms, and dynamic dance moves. Apart from group activities and feats, Jungkook’s solo endeavors are remarkable and unstoppable.

From becoming the first Korean artist to perform the official soundtrack Dreamers at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar to creating history with his single SEVEN as it became the fastest song to reach 1 billion streams on Spotify, Jungkook is currently at the pinnacle of success.

Hope to see the singer bring more laurels to Korea after he gets discharged from the military!

ALSO READ: BTS’ Jungkook selected Pop Star of the Year by US Billboard following solo success