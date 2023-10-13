BTS' Jungkook: Bang Si Hyuk reveals THIS person convinced 3D singer for GOLDEN's release

BTS' Jungkook is about to release his first solo album GOLDEN on November 3. But HYBE's Chairman Bang Si Hyuk reveals that it was not an easy decision to make for working on the album. He further shared that BTS' Jungkook never had a thought about creating an album, it was only for this one person who talked him into working on the album. And this is how GOLDEN saw the light of the day.

During a recent interview, HYBE's Chairman Bang Si Hyuk shared that BTS' Jungkook was skeptical of releasing an album. He shared honestly that there was this one person who convinced Jungkook about working on the album. BTS' Jungkook, known for hits like Seven and 3D, ever since his official soloist debut had no thoughts about working on an album to begin with. With honesty, HYBE's Chairman Bang Si Hyuk spoke about Jungkook's solo projects. About the upcoming album, Bang Si Hyuk shared that if it wasn’t for Scooter Braun, Jungkook's album GODLEN would not have happened. He said, "I cannot help but say that Scooter's contribution was extremely significant. In fact, Jungkook was not even sure about the plan to release an album. One day, over a meal, Scooter brought a song and really wanted Jungkook to sing the song. As soon as I heard it, I knew the song would be a great hit no matter what."

Later on, Bang Si Hyuk met with BTS' Jungkook and made him listen to the song. HYBE's Chairman said, "In fact, at that time, Jungkook was skeptical about releasing an album, but he said he would want to release an album, actually not even an album; he would want to release a song if he could sing a song like that. I was actually ready to support him when he made up his mind. So, soon after that, Scooter and I started working on the A&R. Later I also produced the song ‘3D,’ and Scooter also collected other songs to be included in Jungkook’s album after the song. So, actually, Scooter’s involvement was significant to the extent that if he was not involved, it would have been very difficult to release this album."

Jungkook performs 3D on Music Bank

BTS' Jungkook's Music Bank performance for 3D has been released. You watch the performance below. This is the first time BTS' Jungkook made an appearance on a music show to perform his song 3D otherwise there have been no music show performances so far for 3D. What caught everyone's attention was the gifts that the lucky fans received during and after the pre-recording. Prior to the pre-recording, the fans received ball hats/ bucket hats and afterward, they received curated food boxes along with an exclusive photo card with a handwritten message from BTS' Jungkook.

