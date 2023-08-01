BTS' Jungkook becomes 1st K-pop soloist to spend two weeks in Top 10 on Billboard Hot100 chart with Seven

BTS' Jungkook's solo single Seven has spent two weeks on the Billboard charts staying steady in the Top 10 of the Hot100 charts. This feat has made him the first K-pop soloist to stay for two weeks on Billboard's Hot100 chart. The Euphoria singer's song also spent its second week in the Billboard Global200 and the Global Excl. U.S. chart at No. 1. Let's have a closer look.

Jungkook's Seven's second week in the top 10 of Hot100

Jungkook dropped his solo single on July 14 and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot100 chart. The song slid to No. 9 in the second week down 8 places from the previous week, still making it to the Top 10. The BTS member is also steadily reigning at No.1 again on the other two charts: the Billboard Global200 and the Global Excl. U.S. chart for the second week as well. With absolutely amazing numbers of streams and views on Music streaming platforms, Jungkook made it big internationally just with his debut single establishing himself as one of the most significant musical acts in the world. Jungkook became the only K-pop artist besides BTS and the first K-pop soloist to spend two consecutive weeks in the Top 10 on the Billboard Hot100 chart. Fans took to social media to congratulate Jungkook for spending multiple weeks in the Top 10 of the Billboard charts.

Other Achievements of Jungkook's Seven

Within a few days of its debut, Jungkook's Seven feat. Latto from BTS amassed over 200 million Spotify streams as of July 28. The fastest collaboration song to exceed 200 million streams in the history of Spotify history. Additionally, the huge hit Seven is in second place for the fastest song overall to accomplish this achievement. Seven has also topped Spotify's Weekly Top Song Global chart for two consecutive weeks. This song held the top spot on Spotify's Daily Top Song Global list for 16 days in a row as of the last update on July 31.

Jungkook's recent activities

After completing his promotions in the United States, Jungkook returned to his home country and performed for Korean fans. This was the first time Jungkook performed Seven at the SBS Inkigayo music show on July 30. Jungkook has been going live quite often to spend time chatting with ARMYs, deepening his connection with fans as he called them 'Friends' a number of times.

